Billie Jean King congratulates Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev for advancing to the US Open 2023 final

Tennis great Billie Jean King has congratulated Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev for making it to the final of the 2023 US Open.

The Serb beat American Ben Shelton, 6-3, 6-2, 7-6(4), to advance to his 10th US Open final. With his win over the American, Djokovic equaled former tennis pro, Bill Tilden's record of reaching the most US Open finals. Tilden, an American who breathed his last in 1953, won seven US Open singles titles, a record that is yet to be matched.

Medvedev, on the other hand, overcame World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz, 7-6(3), 6-1, 3-6, 6-3, to reach the third US Open final of his career.

The Russian had defeated the 23-time Grand Slam winner in the 2021 final to win his maiden Grand Slam title. The Russian's win also meant that the Serb failed to win the calendar Grand Slam that year.

Jean King, one of the tennis greats, turned to social media to congratulate both finalists on their respective semifinal wins. The 79-year-old American shared a post on her Instagram story and praised Djokovic for reaching the finals.

"Cheers to @djokernole who is heading to the @usopen Men's Singles Final!!," Jean King captioned her Instagram story.

Billie Jean King's Instagram story

The retired tennis pro shared another Instagram post and reacted to Medvedev's win over Alcaraz.

"Congratulations, @medwed33!," she captioned her Instagram story.

Billie Jean King's Instagram story

Despite retiring from the sport two decades ago, Jean King still regularly posts about tennis matches on her social media. The American also attends a few games from the stands.

Novak Djokovic has reached the finals of all four Grand Slams this year

Djokovic at the US Open

Novak Djokovic has played in all four Grand Slam finals this season, winning two of them. The Serb began the year with a stunning display at the Australian Open, which ended with him lifting the title, his 10th Australian Open singles title. He beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final.

In the second Grand Slam of the year, the former World No. 1 locked horns with Casper Ruud in the final. The Norwegian gave a tough fight in the first set, but eventually lost the match. With his win over Ruud, the 36-year-old won his 23rd Major Crown, the most in men's tennis.

Eyeing his fifth consecutive Wimbledon title, Djokovic competed against Carlos Alcaraz in the summit clash. However, a spirited display from the Spaniard was too hot to handle for the Serb. Alcaraz's win also brought an end to Djokovic's hopes of winning the calendar Grand Slam.

This is the third time in his career, Djokovic has played in all four Grand Slam finals. He achieved this feat earlier, in 2015 and 2021.

