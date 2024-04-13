Tennis fans have shared hilarious reactions to Jessica Pegula and Emma Navarro's withdrawal from the 2024 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart.

Pegula and Navarro have delivered a winning start to USA's tie against Belgium at the 2024 Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers. The World No. 5 kicked off the proceeding, battling back from a set down to claim a hard-fought 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 victory over Sofia Costoulas. Navarro then edged past Hanne Vandewinkel 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 to secure a 2-0 lead for the American contingent.

Amid their campaign at the Billie Jean King Cup, Jessica Pegula and Emma Navarro pulled out of the WTA 500 event in Stuttgart, with Donna Vekic and Paula Badosa taking their place in the draw.

Expand Tweet

Tennis fans couldn't resist poking fun at the American duo's withdrawal, joking that they had pulled out because they had no need for the free Porsche car awarded to the champion, given their parents' billionaire status.

Jessica Pegula's father, Terry, boasts a reported net worth of $6.8 billion, while Emma Navarro's father, Ben, is worth $1.5 billion.

"Basically who doesn't need Porsche decided not to gaf," one fan commented.

"Billionaires don't need Porsche," another fan chimed in.

"Those who don't need free Porsche," said another.

Expand Tweet

However, one fan pointed out that two-time defending champion Iga Swiatek didn't need another free Porsche either but was still competing in Stuttgart after the Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers, quipping that the World No. 1 was the embodiment of "greed."

"Well Iga doesn't need another one either but she embodies the greed they were talking about in the Bible," the fan posted.

Expand Tweet

Other fans, meanwhile, questioned Pegula and Navarro's decision to focus on the hard court event instead of gearing up for the claycourt season, particularly with the upcoming Paris Olympics taking place on clay.

"Wow these girls prioritizing their country over Stuttgart oh wait they can afford to buy their own Porsche(s) but they can't buy an Olympic medal," one fan wrote.

"Not her playing BJK Cup where she’ll be clearing those scrubs 6-0 6-1 instead of getting preparation for clay… that’s pissing me off," another fan shared.

"Help they two are so dumb but oh well they know they don’t need that porsche," said yet another.

A brief look at Jessica Pegula and Emma Navarro's respective billionaire parents

Jessica Pegula

Jessica Pegula's father Terry built a substantial fortune through his oil and gas exploration and production company, East Resources. As per Forbes, the majority of the company's assets were sold to Royal Dutch Shell in 2010 for a whopping $4.7 billion.

Subsequently, Terry invested in the sports world, buying the NHL team Buffalo Sabres and later becoming a co-owner of the NFL team Buffalo Bills, alongside his wife and Jessica Pegula's mother Kim.

Despite her wealthy background, the World No. 5 maintained that the fortune belongs to her parents and not her, while discussing the 'world's richest tennis player' tag bestowed on her.

"Yeah, I mean, people say that. I personally don't have that money. It's probably my dad or my parents. I don't know why that kind of stuck. I mean, I understand, though. My family obviously is pretty well-known back in America," Jessica Pegula said during Wimbledon 2023.

Meanwhile, Emma Navarro's father Ben amassed his wealth as the founder of the Sherman Financial Group, which owns Credit One Bank. Ben has also ventured into the realm of tennis, with Credit One becoming the title sponsor of the Charleston Open tournament and stadium.

He also spent almost $300 million to purchase the Western & Southern Open in 2022, under his financial services company Beemok Capital.

Poll : Has Jessica Pegula and Emma Navarro's wealthy background given them an advantage over other players? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion