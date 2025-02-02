Bizarre scenes at Abu Dhabi Open as Daria Kasatkina's draw nationality mishap sparks controversy

Daria Kasatkina was listed as a Spaniard during the 2025 Abu Dhabi Open draw ceremony. The Russian No. 1 is the third seed at the WTA 500 event.

In the blink of an eye, it is already time for the second WTA 500 event of the year, the Abu Dhabi Open. The highly anticipated event held its draw ceremony on February 1 and featured some electrifying stars such as defending champion Elena Rybakina, Ons Jabeur, Jelena Ostapenko, Paula Badosa, and others.

The draw also included Daria Kasatkina, who was involved in a bizarre situation during the draw ceremony. When the draws were unveiled, Kasatkina, who has Russian citizenship, was listed as a Spaniard. It is worth noting that Kasatkina lives in Barcelona.

This caused a lot of speculation among fans online who thought the Kasatkina had taken up Spanish citizenship. However, the official account of the Abu Dhabi Open clarified that they had made an error and apologized for their mistake.

"We sincerely apologize for the error made by one of our suppliers during the live draw, whereby an incorrect nationality was shown alongside the name of Daria Kasaktina. This was entirely an administrative mistake and has now been corrected."

It is interesting to note that Daria Kasatkina had condemned her country's invasion of Ukraine and has openly stated that she wants the war to end. She also came out as bisexual in 2022 which put her in further jeopardy as Russia is averse to gay rights.

"I couldn't be exact, like, 100% myself in life" - Daria Kasatkina discussed feeling liberated after coming out

Daria Kasatkina and her girlfriend Natalia Zabiiako - Source: Getty

During an interview with CBS in May last year, Daria Kasatkina opened up about how coming out as bisexual gave her a feeling of liberation, as opposed to feeling constricted while keeping her life a secret. She has been in a relationship with Russian-Estonian figure skater Natalia Zabiiako for over two years.

"The reaction was loud! But I never regret about it, because I realize that it was keeping me so tight. Like, I couldn't be exact, like, 100% myself in life, and then on the tennis court as well, because all these things are connected. After this, I just start to feel so much better."

Speaking on where she felt the war might be going, the 27-year-old said:

"I don't know," she said. "Honestly, I don't see the end right now. It seems like it's stuck in one spot and doesn't go anywhere. All I want is to finish as soon as possible. Like, hell situation. And it's been too long."

On the tennis side of things, Daria Kasatkina will look to get her revenge against Elena Rybakina, placed on the opposite side of the draw, for her defeat in the final of the Abu Dhabi Open last year.

