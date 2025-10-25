Bob Bryan, Brandon Nakashima & tennis world send their condolences as American Zachary Svajda mourns death of father Thomas after cancer battle

American pro tennis player Zachary Svajda recently mourned the death of his father, Thomas, after he succumbed to cancer. The tennis world, including Bob Bryan and Brandon Nakashima, among others, sent their condolences to the American player during his tough times.Svajda's father, who had long been battling stage 4 colon cancer and also coached him and his brother Trevor, passed away on October 20, 2025. Almost a week after this heartbreaking incident, the 22-year-old mourned the death of his father by penning an emotional note on his Instagram handle. Posting a bunch of recent and childhood pictures with his father, he added the message in the caption that read:&quot;Last Monday we said goodbye to our dad after his long and courageous fight with cancer. His strength, love, and kindness will stay with us forever. He’s the one who introduced us to tennis, and that gift has shaped our entire life. Some of our earliest memories are of us on the court together. He believed in us before we ever believed in ourselves, and that belief changed everything. It still doesn’t feel real that he’s gone,&quot; wrote Zachary Svajda. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThis post garnered the attention of several personalities from the tennis world, who sent their condolences to Svajda and his family. Former American tennis player Bob Bryan sent his best wishes to the family in the comment section, writing:&quot;So sorry, Z. Thinking about you and your family🙏🏻❤️&quot;Bryan's comment on Svajda's postFollowing him, the American tennis player Brandon Nakashima also shared a sweet message for the 22-year-old, writing:&quot;Love you brother❤️&quot;Nagashima's comment on Svajda's postAdding to these wishes, the Hong Kong tennis player, Coleman Wong, also sent his condolences to Zachary Svajda's family, writing:&quot;Sorry bro❤️&quot;Wong's comment on Svajda's postDanish tennis player, August Holmgren, also penned a sweet message under the post for the American's family, writing:&quot;My deepest condolences🙏🏻❤️❤️&quot;Holmgren's comment on Svajda's postSvajda had earlier dedicated his Hall of Fame Open win to his father. Zachary Svajda dedicated his Hall of Fame Open win to his fatherZachary Svajda competed in the Hall of Fame Open in July this year, delivering a dominant performance throughout. He trounced multiple tennis players to make his way to the finals, where he locked horns with Adrian Mannarino and dominated the clash, registering an impressive 7-5, 6-3 win.Following this incredible match, he dedicated this triumph to his father, saying that winning this tournament was 'special' for him, as a year before, during this tournament, he found out about his father's cancer. “Winning this title was definitely a special moment. This tournament a year ago is when I found out about my dad’s sickness and I remember really struggling and I did not win many matches for almost the whole 12 months. Coming back here a year later and winning this title is really special to me,&quot; Zachary Svajda said (via USTA Southern California).He added:&quot;When I found out about my dad’s cancer diagnosis, I did not know what I should do. If I should skip all of these tournaments maybe even for the rest of the year and just be with my dad. But I knew he wanted the best for me and that he wanted me to play. It has been tough trying to stay focused at times.”Zachary Svajda further said that his father has always been a fighter and only wanted the best for his son. Svajda also stated that he and his brother, Trevor, want to keep playing for their father.