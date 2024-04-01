"Boom! Got a few of these back from PSA graded 10" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian proudly shows off his Alex Morgan sports trading card

Serena Williams' husband and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, recently shared a photo of one of his prized possessions, American soccer player Alex Morgan's sports trading card.

Ohanian is a voracious collector of sports trading cards. He boasts an extensive and rare collection of cards that he often shares on his social media accounts. His cards are in impeccable condition and some have a selling value reaching several thousand dollars.

The tech entrepreneur previously shared that his collection includes the iconic 1986/87 Fleer #57 Michael Jordan rookie card, as well as a wide array of tennis trading cards featuring his wife Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Andy Roddick, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and many other notable players. Ohanian has also mentioned that his daughter Olympia has her own sports trading card collection as well.

Recently, Ohanian took to social media to share a picture of a new addition to his collection: a PSA graded 10 Alex Morgan sports trading card. The card, officially graded by the Professional Sports Authenticator (PSA), is called the "PSA 10 GEM-MT Alex Morgan 2011 Panini REWE Rookie Card Womens World Cup Germany," which has a retail value of nearly $800 (on eBay).

"Boom! Got a few of these back from PSA graded 10! @alexmorgan13 I'm gonna bring one next @wearelagc meetup," Ohanian captioned his Instagram story.

Morgan, 34, is one of the world's best female footballers who has over 200 caps for the USWNT. She has won two World Cup titles and currently captains the San Diego Wave in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL).

"Can't believe I messed this flip up" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian on his pancake mishap while making American's image

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian frequently shows off his impressive pancake art skills on his pancake griddle. He had even taken to social media to reveal his fully equipped pancake art station, complete with a variety of spatulas, pancake batter bottles in different colors, and the griddle.

Ohanian evidently enjoys spending quality time with his eldest daughter, Olympia, engaging in various hobbies such as cooking, baking, fishing, golfing, and much more. Together, the father-daughter duo also bond over creating pancake art designs, which the 40-year-old often shares on his social media platforms.

Recently, Ohanian shared a humorous mishap on social media, admitting that he attempted to create a pancake art portrait of his wife, Serena Williams, but ended up making a mistake while flipping it, which in turn broke the pancake.

"Can't believe I messed this flip up!" Ohanian captioned his Instagram story.

