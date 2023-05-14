Serena Williams' husband and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian has fondly recalled the first time he created pancake art with their daughter, Olympia.

Williams and Ohanian have consistently been open about sharing their cherished moments with their daughter. The tech entrepreneur is an avid social media user, especially Twitter, where he frequently provides glimpses into their daughter's life, including her hobbies and interests.

The father-daughter duo share a delightful tradition of making pancakes together. They often delve into the world of pancake art, creating colorful designs that are visually stunning. Alexis Ohanian often takes to social media to share Olympia's pancake creations.

On Saturday, May 13, Ohanian took to Twitter to share to share the memory of the first time they created pancake art together.

"Where it all started, pancake life," he tweeted.

Previously, Ohanian shared a video on his Instagram of Olympia showcasing her pancake art skills. She used red, blue and white pancake batter to design her own sweet treat.

"@olympiaohanian is now making her own design pancakes — has the torch already been passed???" Ohanian captioned the Instagram post.

Serena Williams reveals why she had to keep her second pregnancy secret from Olympia

Serena Williams and her daughter Olympia at the 2020 Women's ASB Classic

Serena Williams launched a brand new YouTube channel that provides her fans with an intimate and behind-the-scenes look at her life as a soon-to-be mother of two. This channel has already gained immense popularity among her fans and has garnered over 4,300 subscribers.

In her first video, Williams shared a glimpse into her preparations for the highly anticipated 2023 Met Gala, where she proudly announced her second pregnancy. The former World No. 1 shared that she made the decision not to inform her five-year-old daughter, Olympia, about the impending arrival of a new sibling.

Due to Olympia's tendency to share confidential information, she was not informed of the news until just before Serena's departure for one of the biggest fashion events of the year.

The video then goes on to show Serena Williams with her husband, Alexis Ohanian, on their way to the gala, where they announced her pregnancy. The duo also posted the news of the new pregnancy on Instagram.

"Was so excited when Anna Wintour [Vogue editor-in-chief and MET Gala co-chair] invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala," Williams wrote.

Serena Williams is not the only member of her family to explore the realm of YouTube. Her sister, Venus Williams, launched her channel on the platform in 2019, where she intermittently shares vlogs about her life. Venus' channel has garnered over 130,000 subscribers.

Venus Williams and Father Richard recall one match that 7-time Grand Slam champion "should have won"

Poll : 0 votes