Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian recently shared an endearing video featuring their daughter Olympia's handiwork of her doll's bed which she crafted.

Olympia designed a charming DIY bed for her beloved doll. She ingeniously repurposed an Angel City FC pillow as the perfect sleeping surface for her toy. She used a pink binder with her name emblazoned on it as a pillow for her doll's head.

In the video Ohanian expresss his reluctance to inform Olympia that the bed was not comfortable. While he appreciated her hard work and effort, he wanted Olympia to have used her imagination to make the bed more comfortable.

"I don't know how to tell Olympia, but this is not comfortable. I know she wants to make her doll a little bed, that’s super cute. But let’s be honest this baby is not comfortable. She’s sitting on a binder, ‘that’s not a pillow Olympia’," he said.

"I mean she could've used her imagination. I got a Angel City pillow under there which is basically the bed but I love her she just wants the doll to be comfortable."

On Saturday, May 13, Alexis Ohanian took to social media to share the video.

"She's really the best," Ohanian tweeted.

Alexis Ohanian insists he's not investing in women's sports just because he has "black wife & black daughter"

Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian and Olympia at the 2022 US Open

Alexis Ohanian is the co-founder and lead investor at Angel City FC, a women's soccer club based in Los Angeles and part of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL). He addressed the misconception that his decision to invest in women's sports was solely influenced because of his "black wife and black daughter."

Ohanian acknowledged Serena Williams and Olympia's impact on his perspective, but said that his investment in promoting women's sports is driven by a genuine passion.

In an interview with Bloomberg, Alexis Ohanian stated that one does not need to have a daughter to value women's sports.

"One thing I don't want people to hear is like, oh this dude has a black wife and black daughter and now he cares about these things. Because I don't think you need to have these things inorder to care. You shouldn't need to have a daughter to care about women's sports," he said.

The 40-year-old, however, did acknowledge that he would have reached the goal a lot slower if it were not for his daughter and wife.

"Probably, a lot slower if at all. So yes, it [Serena Williams and Olympia's presence] absolutely played a huge role in helping build my perspective," he added.

