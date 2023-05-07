Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, recently shared a few of her daughter's cute and heartwarming pancake art.

Ohanian spends quite a bit of time on social media, especially Twitter. The 40-year-old American entrepreneur often provides glimpses of her daughter's life, which occasionally include her hobbies.

On Sunday, Ohanian, who is also a known well-wisher of women's sports in the US, uploaded a series of images of her daughter Olympia making her iconic pancake arts. The five-year-old also made a pancake with her name on it.

"Young Padawan on the griddle," Alexis Ohanian captioned his tweet.

This is not the first time that Olympia Ohanian Jr. has tried her hands at making pancake art.

The former American tennis professional, Serena Williams, tied the knot with Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian almost a year after being engaged, at the end of December, 2016.

The American tennis icon's wedding, which took place in New Orleans in 2017, was attended by a bevy of stars. This list included the likes of Beyonce, Anna Wintour, and Kim Kardashian, among others.

In 2017, Williams announced her pregnancy, confirming the fact that she was eight weeks pregnant when she lifted the 2018 Australian Open singles title. A few months later, in September, Serena Williams gave birth to her baby daughter, Olympia Ohanian Jr.

In May 2023, just ahead of the Met Gala, Williams revealed that she was pregnant with her second child.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian says his investment in women's sports not only because of family

2022 US Open - Day 1

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian recently clarified that his active participation in popularizing women's sports isn't because of his wife or daughter's color.

Ohanian, who has been married to Serena Williams for over five years, is the co-founder and lead investor at Angel City FC. The latter is a women's soccer club that currently plies its trade at the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL).

Talking about his involvement in women's sports, the American businessman stated that Williams and his daughter did inspire him to invest in the club. However, he pointed out, they weren't the sole reason.

"One thing I don't want people to hear is like, 'Oh, this dude has a black wife and black daughter and now he cares about these things. Because I don't think you need to have these things in order to care. You shouldn't need to have a daughter to care about women's sports," he said.

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas

Poll : 0 votes