Alexis Ohanian, the co-founder of Reddit and husband of Serena Williams, recently praised Jesse Winker, the outfielder for the Milwaukee Brewers, for wearing a necklace crafted by his two-year-old daughter, Wren, during a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Jesse Winker was spotted sporting a charming piece of hand-crafted jewelry, lovingly created by his daughter. The necklace, adorned with an array of beads, stars, and sparkles.

Wren had crafted the necklace during the Brewers' last homestand, and Winker has been proudly wearing it during games ever since. This heartwarming display of affection has captured the hearts of fans across the league and the globe.

Appreciating the heartwarming gesture of the Milwaukee baseball star who supported his daughter's craft, Alexis Ohanian took to Instagram to express his admiration.

"Normalize Business Dads," Ohanian captioned his Instagram story.

According to the Brewers Beat newsletter, Winker expressed his fondness for wearing the necklace and intends to keep it on until the elastic wears out. He has also expressed his delight in the attention his daughter's creation has garnered.

“I like wearing it. I love my kid so much,” Winker said. “People have messaged me now that it’s gotten some attention, so that’s really cool. It’s going to be fun to share that with her when she gets older. Every time I FaceTime her, she goes, ‘My necklace! That’s my necklace!’”

Jesse Winker has previously stated that the birth of his daughter completely altered his outlook on life.

“It’s the first time in my life that it’s not about me anymore,” Winker said.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shares their daughter Olympia's adorable pancake art

Alexis Ohanian, a proud father, recently shared some adorable and heartwarming pancake art created by his daughter Olympia on social media, showcasing her hobbies and interests.

Ohanian uloaded a delightful series of images featuring her daughter, Olympia, showcasing her impressive pancake art skills. The five-year-old even created a pancake with her own name on it.

"Young Padawan on the griddle," Ohanian tweeted.

Serena Williams was eight weeks pregnant when she won the 2018 Australian Open singles title. In September of that year, Williams gave birth to her daughter, Olympia Ohanian Jr.

In May 2023, Williams she revealed that she was expecting her second child just before the highly anticipated Met Gala.

