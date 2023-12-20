Once again, Nick Kyrgios finds himself at the receiving end of criticism from tennis fans on the internet amid his feud with Boris Becker.

Kyrgios and Becker have exchanged jibes over the past few weeks over the 'old vs new' comparison. The debate began when Kyrgios claimed that tennis back in the day was slow-paced and mentioned Becker's name while delivering his rhetoric. The German hit back at the Australian by bringing up his poor show at Grand Slams.

Things took an ugly turn with Kyrgios mocking Becker for his criminal record in a separate set of statements. The 56-year-old German most recently urged Kyrgios to respect players from the past, stating that they are the reason the Aussie can afford to earn while being on the sidelines.

Kyrgios hit back by saying that he brought a 'million more' fans to the sport and has appeared in a Netflix show, while Becker hasn't. A few hours after Becker's statement, Kyrgios took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote:

"Yuhhhh keeping talking ya sh*t, ya ain’t relevant no more chumps."

Expand Tweet

It is up for debate whether Nick Kyrgios had directed the aforementioned tweet at Boris Becker or not but the tennis buffs have already started slamming the former for his conduct.

"Why can’t you handle the truth? Man up," a fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Another fan questioned the Australian's reputation, writing:

"He [Boris Becker] ain’t relevant no more at 57 [56]. You ain’t relevant no more at 28. You see the difference?

Expand Tweet

A third fan taunted Kyrgios for not having a singles Grand Slam trophy in his cabinet whereas Boris Becker has six to his name.

"Boris Becker : 6 Slams. Nick Kyrgios : 0 Slams. You have been irrelevant for a long time," the fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

A user chimed in, saying:

"Becker will always have relevance Nick...he was right, you're out of line. Just be a big guy and call a truce and apologize. Nobody wants to see you going against a legend in this manner...not a good look for you character or career wise."

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more reactions from X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of 2024 Australian Open

2023 Australian Open: Previews

Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of the 2024 Australian Open as his absence on the tennis court extends into a new season. He played only one match in the entire 2023 season due to injury troubles.

"Hey guys, Nick Kyrgios here. Obviously had a really tough year with injury, had that knee surgery and came back a little too soon, [which] set me back a little bit had some wrist issues. So, this is a very disappointing time for me, but I won’t be able to compete at the 2024 Australian Open," Kyrgios announced on his OnlyFans account recently.

The Australian added that he needs more time to get back to his best self as a tennis player. He said:

"Obviously, [this is] heartbreaking. I’ve had so many amazing memories there, and I just want to really get back to playing at the top of my game and doing it right, and I need a little more time."

Kyrgios last played at the Happy Slam in 2022, where he exited the competition in the second round following a 6-7(1), 4-6, 6-4, 2-6 loss to Daniil Medvedev.