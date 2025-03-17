Boris Becker calls Mirra Andreeva "lucky girl" as he reveals what he thinks of her coach after Indian Wells glory

Six-time Major winner Boris Becker has publicly acclaimed Conchita Martinez as one of the finest coaches in tennis history. Last weekend, Martinez guided teenage sensation Mirra Andreeva to her first BNP Paribas title when the precocious Russian defeated World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka. The pair served up a high-quality three-set final.

Martinez and Andreeva have been a team for less than a year, but the ex-Wimbledon's coaching stamp is clear to see in Andreeva's development. Martinez was also a child prodigy. She turned pro at 16 and played in the fourth round of the French Open in only her third event. By the age of 17, Martinez had won three tour titles, and 33 in total before she retired.

Boris Becker knows talent when he sees it. He too burst onto the scene as a 17-year-old, when he won Wimbledon in 1985 and is still the tournament's youngest-ever male winner. He posted on X about Conchita Martinez:

"So much respect for Conchita ! She is one of the very best coaches tennis has ever seen! Mirra is a lucky girl to have her in her corner! Now go and win more tournaments together…We can’t wait!"

Martinez's Wimbledon win in 1994 was the high point of her playing career, but she has a stellar resume as a coach. She oversaw Garbiñe Muguruza winning the 2017 Wimbledon title and four years later was named WTA Coach of the Year. She also worked with Karoline Pliskova, helping her become a Top 10 player.

Conchita Martinez and Mirra Andreeva make an exceptional team

BNP Paribas Open - Final Day - Source: Getty

Given the similarities in way their respective careers started, it's not surprising that the Martinez-Andreeva juggernaut is yielding such impressive results. At Indian Wells, Andreeva ousted Iga Swiatek, the World No. 2 in the semifinal, before coming from behind to outplay Sabalenka to win the trophy. At the post-match interview, Martinez explained why the team works (as per wtatennis.com):

“From the first moments, it was a very good fit. We enjoy each other, and a lot of the same things. We joke a lot, which is always nice. She is playful and I can follow her because I’m kind of playful, too. But, at the same time, we know when we need to be serious and go to work.”

Boris Becker knows all about hard work. He also had his playful side, although he rarely showed it on court. He and Martinez played at around the same time, so the German maestro would have been fully aware of Martinez and her qualities both as a player and coach.

