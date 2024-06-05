Who is Mirra Andreeva's new coach? All about the former Wimbledon champion who has joined the teen phenom's team

Mirra Andreeva has quickly made a name for herself on the WTA Tour. Following a breakout 2023 season, the Russian teenager has set her sights on attaining greater heights. With that in mind, she has recruited former Wimbledon champion Conchita Martinez as her new coach.

Andreeva started this year on a high as she reached the quarterfinals of the Brisbane International and the fourth round of the Australian Open. Following a great time Down Under, her results took a dip, though injury woes also exacerbated the problem.

Andreeva was quick to realize that she needed a fresh set of eyes to guide her. After a first-round exit from the Indian Wells Open, she took a break in order to recover from an injury. It was during this time that she got in touch with Martinez and the two decided to join forces.

They tasted immediate success as Andreeva made it to the quarterfinals of the Open Capfinances in Rouen. She has now reached the third round of the Madrid Open too as her new coaching partnership continues to blossom.

On that note, here's a brief look at the life and career of Andreeva's new coach, Martinez:

Conchita Martinez was an accomplished player in the 1990s

Conchita Martinez at the 2019 WTA Finals.

Conchita Martinez shot to fame in the early 90s as she went toe-to-toe with the heavyweights of that era - Steffi Graf, Monica Seles, and Martina Navratilova, among others.

While Martinez achieved early and consistent success at the French Open, she won her only Major title at Wimbledon. She scored a three-set win over Navratilova in the 1994 final at the All England Club.

Martinez reached another couple of Major finals in singles, at the 1998 Australian Open and the 2000 French Open. She reached two Grand Slam finals in doubles as well but lost both of them.

Martinez has three Olympic medals to her name, all in doubles. She won a silver medal at the 1992 and 2004 Olympic games, and a bronze in 1996. The Spaniard won a total of 33 singles titles and 13 doubles titles during her career.

Martinez reached a career-high ranking of World No. 2 and concluded the year ranked in the top-10 on nine occasions. She also qualified for the WTA Finals 12 times but never made it past the quarterfinals. She officially retired in April 2006 as she hung up her racquet for good after 18 years.

Conchita Martinez' coaching credentials are top-notch as well

Conchita Martinez at the 2020 Italian Open.

Following her retirement, Conchita Martinez captained the country's Fed Cup team from 2013 to 2017, along with the Davis Cup team from 2015 to 2017. She served as a part-time coach for countrywoman Garbine Muguruza in 2017 and helped her clinch the Wimbledon title that year.

Martinez then joined former World No. 1 Karolina Pliskova's team as a coach from 2018 to 2019. The two enjoyed a fruitful partnership, with a semifinal at the 2019 Australian Open along with the Italian Open title that year being the highlights.

Martinez teamed up with Muguruza once again from November 2019, this time as a permanent coach. The latter rose to the top once again under her compatriot's guidance.

During this period Muguruza won the WTA Finals and the Dubai Tennis Championships in 2021, and finished runner-up at the 2020 Australian Open. Martinez was awarded WTA Coach of the Year in 2021 for her efforts.

Andreeva has certainly made the right choice in hiring Martinez. Under the Spaniard's influence, the teenager is bound to attain more success in the coming months.