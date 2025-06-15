Boris Becker, Caroline Wozniacki, Monica Puig & other tennis stars react to Angelique Kerber welcoming 2nd child Ben

Angelique Kerber recently welcomed her second child, a baby boy named Ben. As the German shared the news with the world, tennis stars Boris Becker, Caroline Wozniacki, Monica Puig and more extended their wishes for the occasion.

Kerber led a successful career on the courts between 2003 and 2024. Over the course of the two decades, the 37-year-old claimed three Grand Slam singles titles, winning the 2016 Australian Open and US Open as well as the 2018 Wimbledon title. In 2016, the tennis star also made her mark at the Olympics, clinching a silver in the singles event.

Angelique Kerber called time on her career in 2024 after competing at the Paris Olympics. In February 2025, the German revealed that she was expecting her second child. She announced the birth of her son Ben on July 15, writing on Instagram,

“Welcome to our family Ben. Our hearts are filled with love and gratitude now that you're finally in our arms. You are already so deeply loved, and we can't wait to watch you grow and discover this beautiful world with us.”

Reacting to this news, fellow German tennis star Boris Becker commented,

“Congratulations Angie!”

Caroline Wozniacki reacted by dropping three red hearts in the comments section, while Monica Puig wrote,

“Congrats Angie.”

Several other tennis stars also extended their best wishes to Kerber.

“Ahhhh, I'm so happy for you. Enjoy the time”, Wimbledon finalist Sabine Lisicki wrote.

“I am sooooo happy for you,” Sorana Cirstea added.

“Congratulations Angie,” four-time Grand Slam champion Elena Vesnina commented.

Via Kerber's Instagram

Angelique Kerber had welcomed her first child, a daughter named Liana, alongside partner Franco Bianco in 2023.

Angelique Kerber on balancing motherhood and her career

Kerber at a press conference (Image Source: Getty)

After giving birth to her daughter Liana, Angelique Kerber forgoed the 2023 tennis season. She returned to the courts in 2024 and announced that she would retire post the Paris Olympics.

In an interview with Vogue magazine, the German opened up about the significance of balancing motherhood and a career, explaining that while her children were her priority, doing what she loves helps her ‘give back’.

“Of course, children always come first, but ultimately, if you are happy with yourself and do what you love—be it a job or a hobby—then you can give much more back to your child and the other people around you,” she said.

Since retiring from tennis, Angelique Kerber is now making the most of her time with her family. Despite having stepped away from the spotlight, the 37-year-old continues to give fans regular glimpses of her life.

