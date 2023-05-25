American tennis sensation Coco Gauff and former tennis stars Boris Becker and Rennae Stubbs shared their memories and admiration for Tina Turner to honor the Swiss legend after her passing on Wednesday (May 24).

Tina Turner, the legendary Rock ‘n’ Roll singer who became a pop icon in the 1980s, died at the age of 83 after a long illness. The "Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll" passed away at her home in Switzerland, leaving behind a legacy of hits such as 'What’s Love Got to Do with It,' 'Private Dancer,' and 'The Best.'

Turner’s death has sparked an outpouring of tributes from celebrities and fans around the world, who have praised her musical talent, resilience, and influence. Among them are former tennis stars Boris Becker and Rennae Stubbs, who shared their tributes on social media.

Becker posted a story on his Instagram account, where he can be seen driving at night and playing Turner’s song 'We Don't Need Another Hero.'

“#Simplythebest RIP Tina”, Becker captioned his story.

Boris Becker on Instagram

Rennae Stubbs, a former professional tennis player, also expressed her grief on Twitter.

“I’m going to walk these streets tonight thinking about Tina Turner and her resilience and blare the hell out of this song in my AirPods! RIP Queen!”, Stubbs wrote on Twitter.

Coco Gauff also shared her tributes, taking to Instagram to write:

"Rest in peace, icon."

Turner was inducted into the Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame in 1991 and received the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2018. She was widely regarded as one of the most influential and successful female artists of all time.

"I miss him sometimes" - Boris Becker remembers his father on his 88th birthday

Boris Becker is a six-time Grand Slam winner

Boris Becker, a former World No. 1 and six-time Grand Slam champion, recently paid tribute to his late father on his 88th birthday. Becker’s father, Karl-Heinz, was an architect who died in 1999 at 64 years old.

The 55-year-old shared a touching photo of his father holding his son during one of his matches on social media.

"It’s my father’s birthday today! Karl-Heinz would have been 88 years old, but unfortunately he passed away in ‘99… I love this picture because he is holding my son Noah watching me play tennis... in Doha… 3 generations together! I miss him sometimes," Boris Becker wrote.

Becker made history as the youngest Wimbledon winner ever. He added an Olympic gold medal to his trophy cabinet in 1992. After hanging up his racquet in 1999, he worked as a tennis commentator and a coach for Novak Djokovic, the current World No. 3.

However, Becker also faced legal troubles in his post-retirement career, and was convicted of tax evasion by a German court in 2002. He later declared bankruptcy in the UK in 2017 and was jailed for two and a half years by a British court in 2022.

