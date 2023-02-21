Boris Becker congratulates Novak Djokovic for equalling Steffi Graf's record

Boris Becker has congratulated Novak Djokovic on equaling Steffi Graf's record of being ranked World No. 1 for 377 weeks. Next week, the Serbian will surpass Graf and break her record, cementing his place in tennis history.

Djokovic has maintained his place at the top of the ATP rankings, equaling Graf's record of weeks spent as the World No.1. After his record-breaking 22nd Grand Slam singles title victory at the Australian Open, he reclaimed the top spot for the seventh time.

The 35-year-old first achieved the World No.1 ranking in 2011. His immense success in Grand Slam tournaments, along with his impressive record against other top players, has allowed him to hold onto the ranking for such an extended period of time.

Former World No. 1 Boris Becker took to social media to congratulate Djokovic on his record.

Boris Becker's Instagram story

Djokovic fell to No. 2 in the rankings in 2019 and 2020 before reclaiming the top spot in 2021 following some brilliant performances. After falling down the ladder due to the consequences of his decision not to take the COVID-19 vaccine, he regained the top spot earlier this year with a memorable win at the Melbourne Major.

Novak Djokovic set to compete in Dubai Tennis Championships

Novak Djokovic at the 2015 Dubai Tennis Championships

Novak Djokovic was recently seen training at the Novak Tennis Center in Serbia, confirming that he has fully recovered from the hamstring injury he sustained on his way to claiming his 10th Australian Open title last month.

The Serbian is set to make his return to the tour at the upcoming Dubai Tennis Championships, an ATP 500 event. With Carlos Alcaraz not expected to compete in Dubai after participating in the 2023 Rio Open, the World No. 1 has the chance to extend his lead at the top of the rankings even if Alcaraz wins in Rio de Janeiro.

However, with the 35-year-old's participation in the Indian Wells Open and Miami Open in serious doubt, Alcaraz will have another opportunity to reclaim the World No. 1 spot.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis

Poll : 0 votes