Boris Becker drops 1-word reaction to Andre Agassi's surprise French Open role

6-time Major winner Boris Becker has given his approval after news broke that Andre Agassi had accepted a broadcast role at this year's French Open. Agassi, the 1999 French Open champion, will be working as an analyst for TNT Sports. The American joins TNT just as the broadcaster has struck a new $65 million per annum 10-year deal with the French Open.

Ad

Agassi's success at Roland Garros in 1999 was the final Grand Slam win of a glittering career. He was also the last male American to win the French Open. He had reached the final in Paris on three occasions before finally capturing La Coupe de Mousquetaires.

Boris Becker was responding to Sports Illustrated journalist Jon Wertheim, who reposted the TNT announcement on his X (formerly Twitter) account, captioning the post with the word "Boom!". Becker was quick to add his own opinion to the news on X, simply posting:

Ad

Trending

"Word"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Agassi won eight Majors in all. He captured four Australian Open titles, including three between 2000 and 2003, the 1992 Wimbledon crown, and two US Opens in 1994 and 1999.

Boris Becker and Andre Agassi enjoyed a fierce rivalry in the 1990s

Andre Agassi and Boris Becker (Source: Getty)

Boris Becker and Andre Agassi played 14 times on the ATP tour. Becker, three years older than the American, won their first three encounters between 1988 and 1990, but thereafter Agassi had the better of their exchanges, winning ten of their next 11 matches.

Ad

Many years after they had both retired, Agassi revealed the reason for his dominance over the German ace. Agassi, who was well-known to be a high-quality serve returner, told Unscriptd in 2017, as reported by independent.co.uk, that he had an uncanny ability to read Becker's usually dominant serve.

"I started to realise he had this weird tick with his tongue. I’m not kidding. He would go into his rocking motion – his same routine – and just as he was about to toss the ball, he would stick his tongue out. And it would either be right in the middle of his lip, or it’d be to the left corner of his lip."

Ad

Agassi revealed in the interview that he managed to keep his secret throughout their professional rivalry, but eventually confessed to Becker when the pair went out for a beer together at one Oktoberfest:

“We went out and had a pint of beer together, and I couldn’t help but say: ‘By the way, did you know you used to do this and give away your serve? He about fell off the chair. He said: ‘I used to go home all the time and just tell my wife, ‘It’s like he reads my mind.’"

Now good friends, it's not surprising that Becker has welcomed the news that Agassi is joining TNT. Having demonstrated his analytical skills to conquer Becker on court, his observations at this year's second Major will be well-received.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What are Andre Agassi-Steffi Graf’s children doing now? Everything to know about Jaz & Jaden Agassi