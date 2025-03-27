Boris Becker drops 1-word reaction to Rafael Nadal's 'proud' message for Alexandra Eala after Iga Swiatek upset at Miami Open

Boris Becker has reacted to Rafael Nadal's inspirational message for Alexandra Eala. The tennis legend sent his best wishes to Eala, who stunned the second seed Iga Swiatek in the semifinals of the Miami Open 6-2, 7-5.

Eala graduated from the Rafa Nadal Tennis Academy and has played most of her tennis on the ITF circuit so far. She made her first main tour appearance of the season in Miami and outfoxed top pros like Madison Keys, Jelena Ostapenko and Iga Switek en route to the semifinal.

Noticing her brilliant run in Miami, Nadal shared a message for the 19-year-old on his 'X' account.

"We are extremely proud of you, Alex. What an incredible tournament! Let's keep dreaming," Rafael Nadal wrote.

Six-time Grand Slam champion Boris Becker reacted to the Spaniard's message and felt the same about Eala's achievement in the Miami Open.

"Word," Boris Becker replied to Rafael Nadal's post.

Alexandra Eala joined the Rafa Nadal Academy at the age of 13. She is the first player from the Philippines to reach the semifinal of a WTA 1000 event on tour.

Coincidentally, Eala was joined by Iga Swiatek and Rafael Nadal during her graduation ceremony at the Rafa Nadal Academy in 2023. Here is the picture of the youngster standing alongside Nadal and Swiatek.

Expand Tweet

The youngster reflected on her performance in the post-match interview and also addressed the picture taken alongside Iga Swiatek. She felt delighted to share the same stage as the best players in the world.

"It’s surreal. I feel like I’m the exact same person I was in that photo. I’m so happy & blessed to be able to compete with such a player on this stage. My coach told me to run to go for every ball to go for all the opportunities I can because a five-time Grand Slam champion won't give you the win," Alexandra Eala said

Alexandra Eala will take on either Jessica Pegula or Emma Raducanu in the semifinal

In Picture: Eala celebrates her win in the Miami Open 2025 - Source: Getty

Alexandra Eala will either face Jessica Pegula or Emma Raducanu in the semifinal of the Miami Open. She has never faced any of these players in the past.

Eala made history by becoming the first player from the Philippines to defeat three Major champions at a WTA event. Her previous best result was a second-round finish in the Madrid Open last year.

On the other side of the draw, Aryna Sabalenka and Jasmine Paolini will also square off in the second semifinal. Eala is scheduled to play her next round on Thursday (March 27).

