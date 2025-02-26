Boris Becker drops 4-word reaction to Luka Doncic staring down Mavericks GM Nico Harrison after scoring triple-double for Lakers

Boris Becker dropped a 4-word reaction to Luka Doncic staring at his former General Manager Nico Harrison during his statement performance against the Dallas Mavericks during the Los Angeles Lakers win. This was the Slovenian's first match against his former side following his highly-documented controversial mid-season trade.

On February 1st, the sports world was left absolutely stunned by a controversial NBA trade involving the then-Dallas Mavericks ace Luka Doncic and the then-Los Angeles Lakers power forward Anthony Davis. The trade drew heavy criticism from Mavericks fans as the team was letting go of a player who had led them to the final of the 2024 NBA Finals and was dubbed a generational talent by many.

Nico Harrison's reason behind the trade was 'defense wins championships' and Davis was the player who exemplified the culture the Mavericks were trying to build. On the other hand, the Lakers have made the most of the trade with Doncic and LeBron James teaming up. The much-awaited match between the Lakers and the Mavericks was promised to be filled with drama and it delivered.

Luka Doncic scored a triple-double with 19 points, 12 assists and 15 rebounds to help his new team claim an important 107-99 win. An image of the Slovenian staring at his former General Manager surfaced online. Boris Becker took to X to reshare the image and dropped a 4-word reaction to it.

"If looks could kill…," Becker wrote.

He shared a graphic of the Laker's X account celebrating Doncic's triple-double and wrote:

"Slowly but surely."

Becker had earlier reacted to Doncic's donation for the LA wildfire victims soon after his arrival to the Lakers.

Boris Becker reacts to Luka Doncic's emotional message and donation to the LA wildfire victims

Boris Becker - Source: Getty

Soon after his shocking switch to the Los Angeles Lakers, Luka Doncic made a $500,000 donation to the LA wildfire victims and also penned a heartfelt message. He made this announcement via his Instagram:

"It's been so sad to see and learn more about the damage from the wildfires since I landed in LA. I can't believe it and I feel for all the kids who lost their homes, schools, and the places where they used to play with all their friends. Today, my foundation is donating $500,000 to immediate recovery efforts. I am also committed to helping rebuild courts, playgrounds, and fields that were destroyed because every kid needs a safe place to play."

Boris Becker reacted to Doncic's message on X.

"Word Luka," the German wrote.

Boris Becker regularly follows basketball and also reacted to LeBron James and his son Bronny creating history as the father-son duo playing together on the same team.

