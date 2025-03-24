Boris Becker has dropped a four-word reaction to Novak Djokovic giving his honest opinion on Brazilian sensation Joao Fonseca. The 18-year-old has been the talk of the tennis town due to his captivating performance in the 2025 season.

Ad

Fonseca kicked off his year by winning the Canberra Challenger and then shocked the tennis world at the 2025 Australian Open when he decimated Andrey Rublev in the opening round in straight sets. He then backed it up by winning his maiden ATP title at the Argentina Open. After some underwhelming runs in Rio and Indian Wells, he bounced back by winning the Phoenix Challenger.

The Brazilian is currently competing at the Miami Open where he kicked off with a blockbuster 6-7(1), 6-3, 6-4 win against his fellow teenage prodigy, Learner Tien, who also made a joke about Fonseca's Brazilian supporters changing the atmosphere in Miami. He then followed it up with a 6-4, 6-3 win against 19th seed Ugo Humbert.

Ad

Trending

The Brazilian, who has been demanding the tennis fraternity's attention since his phenomenal Next-gen ATP Finals triumph, has received some special words from one of the all-time greats of the sport, Novak Djokovic. The Serb, who is also competing at the Miami Open, sang Joao Fonseca's praises. Djokovic said (via the ATP Tour):

"He's been (the) talk of the Tour in the last several months. I mean, deservdly so. He's a very good tennis player. I mean, so young. Just incredible firepower from both ends of the baseline, serve (as well). He's a very complete player."

Ad

The Serb's amazing words for Fonseca sparked a four-word reaction from another all-time great, Boris Becker, who wrote on X:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Joao Fonseca and Novak Djokovic are still alive at the Miami Open.

Joao Fonseca and Novak Djokovic can set up a potential blockbuster final at the 2025 Miami Open

TENNIS: MAR 23 Miami Open - Source: Getty

Novak Djokovic, seeded fourth, received a bye into the second round of the Miami Open as a result of his seeding. He kicked off his campaign with a 6-0, 7-6(1) win over Rinky Hijikata and then followed it up with a strong 6-1, 7-6(1) win over Camilo Ugo Carabelli in the third round. He is slated to play 15th seed Lorenzo Musetti next.

Ad

The Serb is present in the bottom half of the draw which featured him, Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and others. However, the 24-time Major champion is the only one currently in the draw.

Meanwhile, Joao Fonseca is in the top half of the draw featuring Alexander Zverev, Taylor Fritz, Tomas Machac, and the Brazilian's next opponent Alex de Minaur.

Provided they win all their matches, 37-year-old Novak Djokovic could face 18-year-old Joao Fonseca in a clash of generations in the Miami Open final.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis