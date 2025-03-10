Boris Becker falls for AI-generated video of LeBron James reacting to a heated confrontation with sports journalist Stephen A. Smith

Boris Becker has fallen for an AI-generated video circulating online of NBA legend LeBron James addressing a heated exchange he had last week with sports journalist and NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith. It shows James challenging Smith to a "throwdown" for "trash-talking" his son Bronny.

The Los Angeles Lakers won 113-109 against the New York Knicks on Thursday, March 6. During the game, the LA star confronted the ESPN analyst who had critiqued Bronny in January claiming he was favored for being James' son.

The six-time Grand Slam champion re-shared the fake video on X assuming it to be a real reaction to the confrontation, tweeting:

"Word."

In the clip, James appears to face the camera and say:

"So, I'm going to address the Stephen A. Smith situation real quick. I basically told him we can throwdown right now in front of everyone. Let's have at it, me and you, one on one in the middle of the court. And of course that uncle refused. He don't have that aura like I do. I told that brother to keep his mouth shut about Bronny before and he just won't do it.

And yes I know Bronny ain't an NBA level player, and I forced the Lakers to draft him, but you're not gonna trash talk my son on live television like that. That brother only acts tough on TV, as you saw when I stepped up to him, he turned into a golden retriever right away."

Meanwhile, Boris Becker also took to Instagram to share glimpses of his Italian vacation with his wife Lilian de Carvalho-Monterio.

Boris Becker impressed with Carlos Alcaraz's 'charisma' and 'infectious' smile as Spaniard eyes Indian Wells three-peat

Boris Becker at the 2023 US Open kick-off press event. Image: Getty

Last week, Boris Becker commented on Carlos Alcaraz's "charisma" as the World No. 3 geared up as a two-time defending champion at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California. In a pre-tournament press conference, Alcaraz was asked to share his thoughts on a potential third consecutive title at the ATP 1000 event - a feat previously achieved only by Roger Federer (2004-06) and Novak Djokovic (2014-16).

The Spaniard replied:

"I'm ready to deal with that pressure, but I don't want to think a lot about that. I want to enjoy my time here. Everything here is very easy going and I'm usually very happy here. And when I'm happy I play better."

Becker re-shared a clip of Alcaraz's quotes and praised his personality in a tweet:

"Carlos smile is infectious…in the history of the game I don’t remember many players with such charisma!"

Alcaraz won his opening-round match against Quentin Halys and will face 27th seed Dennis Shapovalov in the second round on Tuesday, March 11.

