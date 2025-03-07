Watch: LeBron James and Stephen A. Smith's seemingly heated conversation over Bronny James

Following the LA Lakers 113-109 overtime win over the New York Knicks on Thursday, LeBron James seemed to have a spat with ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith on the court. They look to have had a heated conversation that many believe was over Bronny James, with online consensus claiming that LeBron seemed to tell Smith to stop targeting his son. See the video below:

The altercation between James and Smith could potentially stem from the four-time NBA champion's comments about young players not wanting to be the "face of the league" due to unfair media scrutiny. That, however, is unclear at this stage.

Smith had given James unsolicited parenting advice following Bronny James' poor performance during the Lakers' 118-104 loss against the Philadelphia 76ers on Jan. 28.

"I am pleading with LeBron James, as a father. Stop this. We all know that Bronny James is in the NBA because of his dad," Smith said via 'First Take.'

Fresh off a reported five-year $100 million contract with ESPN, Stephen A. Smith will potentially elaborate on his on-court altercation with the Lakers star during "First Take" on Friday.

Stephen A. Smith rips LeBron James' comments on Anthony Edwards becoming the face of the league

Following the Lakers' 111-102 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves last week, LeBron James was asked to comment on Anthony Edwards refusing to take the "Face of the NBA" tag. James responded in support of Edwards' decision citing unfair scrutiny by the media:

"Why do you wanna be the face of the league when all the people that cover our game on a day-to-day basis s**t on everybody?" James said. "Obviously, I didn't ask for it. I feel Ant [Edwards]. I understand. This is weird energy when it comes to that.”

Reacting to his comments, Stephen A. Smith called out the 21-time NBA All-Star on Friday's edition of "First Take," while making a strong statement against James' remarks.

"That’s some B.S. I’m gonna call it like I see it, this is straight B.S.,” Smith said. “I don’t appreciate what he said."

The analyst reasoned his take before calling out James further:

"We know he talking about people like me. D--- it I’m going to say it, I’m going to be cocky enough to say I’m one of the people he alluded to. That’s nonsense! I challenge anybody to show somebody who loves the NBA and supports the NBA more than me."

With LeBron James approaching his retirement from the NBA, the "face of the league" title does not yet have a clear heir with young stars looking to refuse the honor.

