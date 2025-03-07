"Lakers could have got him for less" - NBA fans in frenzy as Stephen A. Smith locks in $100 million contract with ESPN

After months of speculation about Stephen A. Smith’s broadcasting future, the cat is out of the bag. The Athletic reported on Thursday that the veteran sports journalist agreed to a five-year, $100 million contract with ESPN.

Ad

Smith, reportedly earning $12 million yearly before the new deal, becomes the network’s highest-paid talent.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans reacted to the new deal between Stephen A. Smith and ESPN:

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

“Lakers could have got him for less”

One fan said:

“Stephen A Smith is making more money than Derrick Henry and Bijan Robinson combined per year”

Another fan added:

“So this is why they axed Around the Horn? Idiots.”

@MrCitywide215 continued:

“Looks like another round of layoffs coming at ESPN”

Ad

@EhhRickyy reacted:

“He wishes he was an NBA player so badly he demanded that style of contract 100%”

The Wall Street Journal reported in June 2024 that Stephen A. Smith’s deal with ESPN would expire in 2025. In the same month, John Ourand of Puck News claimed that SAS was looking for a contract for $25 million per year. The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand said last year that the "First Take" host was leaning on $20 million for six years to remain with the network.

Ad

During an interview with Front Office Sports before the Super Bowl, Smith only hinted that a deal would come “very, very soon." The diehard New York Knicks supporter added that he would want to “march forward with ESPN for the foreseeable future.”

Stephen A. Smith becomes highest-paid ESPN talent with new deal that allows him freedom to do outside projects

Before Stephen A. Smith reportedly agreed to the new deal with ESPN, he was third in the pecking order of paid talent with the network. Pat McAfee ($18 million) is tied with Troy Aikman in the top spot. Aikman’s "Monday Night Football" co-host Joe Buck is second with $15 million. The new $20 million per annum deal SAS signed will put him back in pole position.

Ad

Per Front Office Sports, a stipulation in the contract was just as important as the term and the amount.

“Alone among ESPN on-air talents, Smith is allowed to sound off on national political and social issues. That’s made him a possible contender for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2028—even if Smith says he has no intentions of actually campaigning for the job.”

Stephen A. Smith will continue to headline "First Take," but his new contract gives him freedom to diversify his portfolio. Tom Brady (with Fox) is the highest-paid talent with a $37.5 million yearly salary.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback