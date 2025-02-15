"Just kill dudes & go home" - Anthony Edwards shockingly snubs himself as NBA’s poster boy but crowns another star as league's future face

While Anthony Edwards is a fierce competitor on the court, he has no intentions of becoming the face of the NBA. With longtime stars like LeBron James, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant all in the twilight years of their careers, fans and players alike know that their retirement is on the horizon.

During his All-Star media day appearance on Saturday, Anthony Edwards stated he has no interest in becoming the face of the league. When asked if he considers himself the face of the league, he made it clear he does not.

In response, the Minnesota Timberwolves star said:

"That's what they're got Wemby for."

Later in the day, at the NBA's HBCU Classic, Edwards was asked about the comment. He explained that while he has what it takes to be considered the face of the league, he has no desire to step into that role:

"I’m capable of being that guy. But I don’t want to be that guy, put it like that. I want to be the guy to just show up and hoop and just kill dudes and go home.”

Anthony Edwards explains the one aspect of the NBA he would change if he could

Throughout the early stretch of All-Star Weekend, Anthony Edwards has provided some great soundbites that have gotten the NBA community talking.

In addition to dubbing Victor Wembanyama as the face of the NBA, and shutting down talk of himself stepping into the role, Edwards also spoke about the one thing he would change in the league if he could.

During an interview with Complex, Edwards critiized the league's increasingly stricter rules on celebrating and taunting.

Some of the greatest highlights in NBA history, like Shawn Kemp's dunk on Alton Lister, or Allen Iverson's crossover on Tyronn Lue, include post-basket celebrations. However, the league has since cracked down on taunting and celebrating.

If Anthony Edwards could change one thing about the NBA, he would allow players to taunt and celebrate as they see fit:

“I just wish we could celebrate without getting a tech. Let dudes get in each other’s faces and stuff. Talk a little trash without T’ing them up real quick."

Boston Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla believes the league would be better off if players were allowed to settle disputes through mutual combat, similar to the NHL's fistfights.

While the NBA likely won't allow fistfights in games, All-Star Weekend could provide an opportunity for competitive trash talk without fear of ejections.

