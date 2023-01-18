Boris Becker happy to see Novak Djokovic's Australian Open return, praises Andy Murray for remarkable 1R win

Novak Djokovic's return to Melbourne Park and Andy Murray's impressive first-round win were the highlights of Day 2 of the 2023 Australian Open, and former tennis player Boris Becker was quick to mark his say on both. He was delighted to witness the return of the former and showered praise on the latter for his win.

Djokovic made it to the Grand Slam Down Under after last year's deportation and his competitive comeback to Australia drew huge reactions from fans as soon as he set foot on the court.

His return was marked by a convincing victory against Roberto Carballes Baena in straight sets, further cementing his status as the favorite for the title. Meanwhile, Murray secured a hard-fought win against Matteo Berrettini in what was a thrilling five-setter to secure a place for himself in the second round.

Becker took to social media to express his delight at witnessing the World No. 5 hit the court at the Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday.

"Good to have you back in Melbourne," he wrote in his Instagram Story.

Boris Becker's Instagram story on Tuesday

Soon after the match between Murray and Berrettini, the former World No. 1 went on to convey his "respect" for the veteran player for his remarkable win.

"Respect to the old man!!!" wrote the six-time Grand Slam champion.

Via Instagram: Becker praises Murray on his first round win

Both Djokovic and Murray will be in action for their respective second-round fixtures on Thursday.

Novak Djokovic gratified by the "welcoming reception" he received from fans at 2023 Australian Open

Novak Djokovic at the 2023 Australian Open Previews

Novak Djokovic himself was pleased to witness the heartwarming reception he received from fans the moment he set foot on the court at Melbourne Park on Tuesday.

During his on-court interview after the win against Baena, the nine-time Australian Open champion expressed his gratitude to all the fans who cheered for him throughout the match.

"Thank you for giving me such a welcoming reception that I could only dream of. I feel really happy that I'm back here in Australia and on the court where I have had the biggest success in my career," said the Serb.

The 35-year-old admitted that his first-round win gifted him the perfect start to his return campaign.

"Definitely this court is the most special court in my life and I couldn't ask for a better start to the tournament," he said.

He also expressed satisfaction with his overall game while crediting his opponent for putting up a good fight.

"I'm very, very pleased with the way I played in the third set. I didn't give him too much chance to breathe from the back of the court. I served very well. Second set was up and down and credit to him for fighting," added Djokovic.

