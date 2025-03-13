Boris Becker lost for words as Zheng Qinwen controversially refusing warm up against Marta Kostyuk at Indian Wells comes to light

Boris Becker was at a loss for words after he found out about the strange incident that occurred during Zheng Qinwen and Marta Kostyuk's fourth-round match at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. During the warming up, while Kostyuk was hitting volleys, she had to suddenly stop as Qinwen shocking refused the warmup despite time being left.

18th seed Kostyuk and Eighth seed Qinwen met in a blockbuster fourth-round clash at the WTA 1000. But in what many thought would be a thrilling contest, the Chinese decimated Kostyuk and clinched a 6-3, 6-2 win to book her spot in the final 8.

During the warmups, a controversial incident took place. While Kostyuk was hitting volleys, Qinwen decided to controversially refuse the Ukrainian further warm-up despite the clock showing that there was time left. However, chair umpire Thomas Sweeney stopped the warm-up clock and then asked the Chinese to continue with the warm-ups.

Tennis legend Boris Becker was stunned by the happenings that went down during the warm-ups and rendered speechless.

"What ?!?"

Becker wasn't the only one shocked by the incident as many tennis fans relayed the same sentiment. The German legend is highly active on social media where he often gives his opinions on the latest happenings in the world of tennis. He also reacted to the results of another fourth-round match at the WTA 1000.

Boris Becker marvels at Belinda Bencic's rise as Swiss causes massive upset in Indian Wells with win over Coco Gauff

Third seed Coco Gauff took on Belinda Bencic in the fourth round of the 2025 BNP Paribas Open. The Swiss has been making some massive moves since her return following her daughter's birth. She triumphed at the Abu Dhabi Open and made deep runs at the Australian Open, where her run was ended by Gauff.

However, the Swiss got her revenge in Indian Wells by scoring a resilient win, where she came back from a set down to win 3-6, 6-6-3, 6-4. Bencic has now defeated veteran Tatjana Maria, 17th seed Amanda Anisimova, 13th seed Diana Shanaider, and now Gauff.

When a tennis-based X account posted that Belinda Bencic was currently 10th in the WTA Finals race, with the potential to reach the fifth spot, Boris Becker reshared the tweet to marvel at Bencic's run,

"BB is an amazing player …could have told ya before !"

Not only tennis but Boris Becker also tweets about other sports including F1, football, and others.

