Boris Becker reacts to $1.8 billion-worth Toto Wolff's feelings about Lewis Hamilton wearing a suit during Ferrari photo op

Boris Becker recently reacted Formula 1 team Mercedes' owner Toto Wolff's comments on Lewis Hamilton wearing a suit during a photo op with Ferrari. Hamilton's photo op with Ferrari took place earlier this year, in January.

The Brit had been with Mercedes for over a decade, from 2013 to 2024. He signed with Scuderia Ferrari in January 2024, but due to contractual obligations with Mercedes, he couldn't have contact with Ferrari until the end of 2024. In January of this year, Hamilton began preparing for his debut season with Ferrari at the Ferrari factory in Maranello.

During the photo op outside the Maranello factory, Lewis Hamilton was seen sporting an elegant striped navy Ferragamo three-piece suit. He wore a black, double-breasted suit under a black wool overcoat, along with earrings, a ring on his left pinky finger, and a nose pin. He also posed next to the Ferrari F40 model.

Reacting to the photos, Toto Wolff, who has a net worth of $1.8 billion (according to Forbes), humorously pointed out that he had been trying to get Hamilton to wear a "suit with a tie" for Mercedes for twelve years all in vain, but the Brit complied with Ferrari on his first day.

“The first photos, especially the iconic one showing him in front of Enzo Ferrari’s house in his ‘godfather’ suit. I told him: ‘For twelve years I’ve been trying to get you to wear a suit with a tie and you did it on your first day at Ferrari.’ He laughed and replied: ‘I’m still not sure I look good in a suit.’ It was a great photo,” Toto Wolff said (as quoted by Planet F1).

German tennis legend, Boris Becker found Toto Wolff's comments on Lewis Hamilton's appearance at the Ferrari photo op quite "funny" and stated:

"That's funny Toto," Boris Becker posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Lewis Hamilton previously revealed how talking to Boris Becker & other athletes helped him think about shaping life after retirement

Boris Becker pictured speaking at an event [Image Source: Getty Images]

Last year, while competing with Mercedes for his final season, Lewis Hamilton, spoke to GQ and opened up about how conversations with legendary athletes like Boris Becker and Serena Williams, among others have influenced his perspective on life after retiring from race car driving.

“I’d spoken to so many amazing athletes, from Boris Becker to Serena Williams, even Michael Jordan. Talking to greats that I’ve met along the way, who are retired—or some that are still in competition—and the fear of what’s next, the lack of preparation for what’s next,” Hamilton said.

"A lot of them said: ‘I stopped too early.’ Or: ‘Stayed too long.’ ‘When it ended, I didn’t have anything planned.’ ‘My whole world came crashing down because my whole life has been about that sport.’ When I stop, how do I avoid that? And so I got serious about finding other things that I was passionate about," he added

On the tennis side of things, Boris Becker finished his career with six Grand Slam singles titles, including three Wimbledon Championships, two Australian Opens, and one US Open title .

Becker was also ranked World No.1 during his career and had secured an Olympic gold medal in the doubles event at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics, partnering fellow Grand Slam champion Michael Stich.

