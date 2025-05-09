  • home icon
  • Boris Becker, Monica Seles, Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle, and others react to Pope Leo XIV's election

Boris Becker, Monica Seles, Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle, and others react to Pope Leo XIV's election

By Rudra Biswas
Modified May 09, 2025 05:53 GMT
Boris Becker, Monica Seles, Taylor Fritz
Boris Becker, Monica Seles, Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan and others react to Pope Leo XIV's papal appointment

Several tennis players and legends like Boris Becker, Monica Seles, and Donna Vekic recently reacted to American cleric Robert Francis Prevost being chosen as the new Pope of the Catholic Church on Thursday, May 8. Prevost, who took the name "Pope Leo XIV", has since given his first speech from St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican City, Italy.

The tennis caravan is currently in Rome for the Italian Open, which began this week and will run for an entire fortnight. Around the same time, the papal conclave took place in the Sistine Chapel of the Apostolic Palace in Vatican City. Earlier on Thursday, smoke arose from the church's chimney, leading hordes of locals and tourists to flock to St. Peter's Basilica.

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend and content creator, Morgan Riddle, found herself amidst the frenzy as she live documented the chain of events on her Instagram stories. Towards the end of her stories, the 27-year-old expressed hope that the new Pope would look out for those who are oppressed.

"I hope he continues a legacy of care for the marginalized, the poor, the sick, refugees, immigrants, & peace," Morgan Riddle wrote on her Instagram stories on Thursday.
Via Morgan Riddle&#039;s Instagram stories
Via Morgan Riddle's Instagram stories

Six-time Major winner Boris Becker and World No. 19 Donna Vekic also rejoiced at Prevost's papal appointment.

"We have a new Pope Leo XIV," Boris Becker wrote on his Instagram stories.

Donna Vekic wrote on her IG story:

"🙌🙌🙌🙏🙏🙏"
Via Boris Becker and Donna Vekic&#039;s Instagram stories
Via Boris Becker and Donna Vekic's Instagram stories

Nine-time Major winner Monica Seles and the 2021 Australian Open runner-up Jennifer Brady also reacted to the above news on their respective Instagram handles.

Via Monica Seles and Jennifer Brady&#039;s Instagram stories
Via Monica Seles and Jennifer Brady's Instagram stories

Boris Becker paid tribute after Pope Francis' death last month

Boris Becker looks on during a media interaction in Germany | Image Source: Getty
Boris Becker looks on during a media interaction in Germany | Image Source: Getty

Becker also mourned the Pope Francis' death last month, reposting Oscar winner Russell Crowe's post on X.

"Word Russell," Boris Becker wrote on his X handle while reposting Russell Crowe's post.
Thirty-nine-time Major winner Billie Jean King also paid homage to the former Catholic Church head as she reposted Hillary Clinton's words on the 88-year-old's passing.

"In Pope Francis's last public address, he preached care of the marginalized, the vulnerable, and migrants, saying: 'I would like all of us to hope anew and to revive our trust in others, including those who are different than ourselves.' May we heed his wish," Billie Jean King's repost on her Instagram stories read.

Other prominent tennis personalities that were saddened at Pope Francis' demise last month include 22-time Major winner Rafael Nadal, former World No. 5 Eugenie Bouchard, and reigning Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova. Born Jorge Mario Bergoglio, the former Pope came to be known for his humility, generosity and trust in humans.

Rudra is a seasoned tennis journalist at Sportskeeda who has followed the sport for over a decade. Whether it's breaking news or tactically analyzing a match, he thrives in reporting it. When he isn't working, he's probably spending time with friends or watching art films. He has also played tennis for over eight years and his favourite tennis player of all time is Rafael Nadal.

