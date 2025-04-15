Boris Becker raves about $80 million-worth Nikola Jokic, backs him for MVP after historic NBA season

Six-time Grand Slam winner Boris Becker has congratulated Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic on reaching one of the NBA's most rare achievements. The tennis world No. 1 during his playing days was quick to recognize Jokic's record-breaking achievement, labeling the Serbian giant "an absolute beast and MVP" after becoming only the third player in NBA history to post a triple-double average for a single season.

Triple-doubles, usually the domain of ball-dominant guards, had only previously been averaged over an entire season by Oscar Robertson for the 1961–62 season and by Russell Westbrook in four seasons spanning 2016 to 2021. Jokic, a three-time NBA MVP worth an estimated $80 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, wrote his name in history on April 11, 2025, when Nuggets defeated Memphis Grizzlies 117–109.

More significantly, his fourth assist of the evening was his 700th of the year, which would guarantee that he would have double-digit assist figures for the first time in his career. The performance not only solidified his statistical position in history but also earned respect from other athletes such as Becker.

The tennis legend, who's been a vocal presence on social media when it comes to sports commentary, endorsed Jokic's dominant stretch with a tweet that said:

"Jokic is an absolute beast and MVP for me."

With averages of 28.8 points, 12.8 rebounds, and 10.3 assists per season, the Serbian center became only the third player in league history to post a triple-double average over the course of an entire season. There, he registered 26 points, 16 rebounds, and 12 assists—his 34th triple-double of the 2024–25 season.

Boris Becker reacted to LeBron James becoming the 1st player in NBA history to reach 50,000 career points

In Picture: LeBron James during the Lakers vs Pelicans in Los Angeles, CA (Source: Getty)

Boris Becker reacted to LeBron James making NBA history by becoming the first player to reach 50,000 career points. The record-breaking moment came last month when James hit a three-pointer in the first quarter of the Lakers’ game against the Pelicans, surpassing the mark across regular season and playoff games.

Becker acknowledged the feat by reposting the NBA’s message on X (formerly Twitter), celebrating the milestone.

"The king 👑 doing his thing …," Boris Becker wrote.

In other news, Boris Becker also responded to Stephen A. Smith’s sharp criticism of LeBron James amid their ongoing feud involving the NBA star’s son, Bronny.

