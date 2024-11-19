Boris Becker reacts to Jannik Sinner matching Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic's historic single-season accomplishment after ATP Finals

Boris Becker recently delivered a stirring reaction to Jannik Sinner matching Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic's historic achievement of winning the Australian Open, the US Open, and the Nitto ATP Finals in the same calendar year. Sinner recently clinched the prestigious year-end title with a convincing 6-4, 6-4 win over Taylor Fritz.

The Italian has enjoyed a remarkable season, winning eight titles and finishing 2024 as the World No. 1. The first of his eight title triumphs came in Melbourne in January, where he registered a comeback win against Daniil Medvedev in the Australian Open final. In September, Sinner won his second Major title at the US Open after brushing aside home favorite Fritz at the last hurdle.

The now-retired Roger Federer achieved the astonishing feat thrice; in 2004, 2006 and 2007. Novak Djokovic did it twice; in 2015 and 2023. After learning that Jannik Sinner matched Federer and Djokovic's achievement, former World No. 1 Boris Becker took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote:

Trending

"Congratulations @janniksin, he is in good company… @atptour"

Expand Tweet

Recently, another former tennis player, Laura Robson, compared Sinner's remarkable 2024 season to Djokovic's historic 2015.

Laura Robson drew parallels between Jannik Sinner's consistency in 2024 to that of Novak Djokovic in 2015

Jannik Sinner (Source: Getty)

Laura Robson, a British former WTA star who reached a career-high ranking of World No. 27, recently spoke about Jannik Sinner's resounding performances in 2024. Sinner finished the season with a 70-6 win-loss record, producing consistent displays throughout the year.

According to Robson, the last time something similar happened in men's tennis was back in 2015, when Novak Djokovic ended the season with an 82-6 win-loss record. The Serb also held the No. 1 ranking for all 52 weeks of the year and won three Major titles, six Masters 1000s, and the year-end finals.

"I mean, it's almost unheard of. I don't know, well, probably Djokovic a few years ago is the last time we saw a kind of season like this put together, where you just look unbeatable out there, where players feel lost against you, where they feel like they've got to overplay and they get so few chances throughout a match because it's so impressive how he doesn't have the dips," Robson told Sky Sports Tennis.

Robson also opined that Sinner's chief rival Carlos Alcaraz is not as consistent as the Italian, despite the Spaniard winning the 2024 French Open and Wimbledon Championships.

"When you think of Alcaraz and how much he can up-and-down throughout a match, and that's part of his charm in a way, the fact that he still loses his concentration. We haven't really seen that from Sinner this year," Robson added.

Despite the widespread perception that he has no apparent weaknesses, Sinner expressed his intention to develop his game even further

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback