Boris Becker recently shared his reaction to Roger Federer's appearance at the 2023 Met Gala.

Known as "fashion's biggest night out," the Met Gala is an annual event held on the first Monday in May. The event serves as a fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York City. The theme of the 2023 edition of the Met Gala was "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," to honor the late German designer.

The 2023 Met Gala was co-chaired by Roger Federer, alongside Michaela Cole, Dua Lipa and Penelope Cruz. The former World No. 1 took to social media to share a glimpse into his time at the event. He also gave fans a peek into the behind-the-scenes work that goes into designing the outfits on display in the museum.

"Happy Met Gala 2023," he captioned the post on Instagram.

Boris Becker reacted to the 41-year-old's post on social media.

"Legend," he wrote on his Instagram story.

Serena Williams, Andy Roddick, and Matteo Berrettini joined Roger Federer at MET Gala 2023

Serena Williams and Roger Federer reunite at Met Gala 2023

Alongside Roger Federer, a host of tennis stars descended on the Met Gala red carpet to show off their fashion.

Before making their way to the event, Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian announced that they were expecting their second child.

"Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the three of us to the Met Gala," she captioned the post on Instagram.

Dressed in a custom black and white Gucci gown, Williams was adorned with pearls to pay homage to Lagerfeld. Meanwhile, Ohanian opted for a classic black tuxedo.

More importantly, Serena Williams and Roger Federer reunited in style at the event.

Andy Roddick, meanwhile, was joined by his wife Brooklyn Decker on the red carpet. While the American chose to wear a classic black tuxedo and loafers, Decker opted for a white crochet dress by Chanel that was in line with the event's theme. She paired her dress with a pearl tiara by Sean Gilson for Assael and layered necklaces.

Matteo Berrettini, who is currently recuperating from an oblique muscle injury, also made an appearance. He went for an all-black ensemble designed by his sponsor Boss.

The Italian, who previously attended the event with his former girlfriend Ajla Tomljanovic in 2021, was not accompanied by his girlfriend Melissa Satta on the red carpet. Nonetheless, if Satta’s social media updates are to be believed, she has accompanied the tennis player to the Big Apple.

