Matteo Berrettini graces 2023 MET Gala red carpet sans girlfriend Melissa Satta

Matteo Berrettini attended Monday night’s MET Gala amidst a tennis injury break.

The 2023 edition, themed “Karl Lagerfeld: Line of Beauty” marked Berrettini's second appearance at the high-profile fashion event. He previously attended the 2021 MET Gala, which was held in September of that year. He was joined by numerous other tennis stars on that occasion, including his ex-girlfriend Ajla Tomljanovic, who happened to be in New York for the US Open.

This time around, however, the former World No. 6, who is currently recuperating from an oblique muscle injury, was one of the very few tennis players to attend the fundraising event, owing to the ongoing European tennis tour. Other tennis icons to grace the red carpet were retirees Serena Williams and Andy Roddick, as well as MET Gala co-chair Roger Federer, who was responsible for the invites.

Berrettini, who is currently dating Italian model and TV presenter Melissa Satta, was seen without her as he made a solo appearance on the red carpet. Nonetheless, if Satta’s social media updates are to be believed, she has accompanied the tennis player to the Big Apple.

Paying tribute to Karl Lagerfeld, the 2021 Wimbledon runner-up showcased a monochromatic look in an all-black tuxedo set, paired with a bow tie. The natty ensemble was designed by the tennis player’s sponsor Boss. He was also pictured with Colombian singer and songwriter Maluma, who represented Boss as well.

Matteo Berrettini will skip the 2023 Italian Open

Matteo Berrettini at the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters

Matteo Berrettini’s tennis woes have refused to cease. The athlete has experienced a poor run of form since the beginning of the 2023 season. Additionally, he has also been dealing with various injuries.

The Italian was last seen in action on his birthday (April 12) at the Monte-Carlo Masters. He managed to win two encounters, but withdrew from his third-round clash, citing abdominal discomfort. Results later revealed that the 27-year-old suffered tears to his oblique muscles, forcing him out of action until the Italian Open.

However, as per the latest update, the Roman native has stated that he will remain absent from the Masters 1000 in Rome as well due to a delay in recovery.

"I have been holding on to the hope of being able to compete in Rome, a tournament that means so much to me and where all my dreams started. However, my latest scan results show I still need at least a week before I can start training physically again," Matteo Berrettini said in an Instagram post.

"Withdrawing from and missing the Rome event is so, so difficult, and that is all because of the (Italian) fans. Your support means everything and I can’t wait to be back competing in front of you again soon," he added.

