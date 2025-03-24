Boris Becker reacts to Novak Djokovic linking up with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. amid Miami Open, reminisces about playing at the White House

Boris Becker recently reacted to a post featuring Novak Djokovic and renowned American politician and environmental lawyer Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The duo recently met, apparently for a tennis match. Following his reaction, Becker also revealed whether he had ever played tennis with a politician.

Djokovic is currently competing at the 2025 Miami Open and has reached the fourth round, where he will face Italy's Lorenzo Musetti. Amidst his campaign, he linked up with Kennedy Jr., seemingly for a fun tennis match. Kennedy, one of the top health officials in the United States, shared a picture on X.

The Serb could be seen with his hands on Kennedy's shoulders, holding tennis rackets on a tennis court. Moreover, the 71-year-old heaped praise on the 24-time Major champion with a brief caption.

"Novak Djokovic. First in tennis. First in integrity. First in courage. Guess who won this match," he wrote.

Six-time Major champion Becker later reacted to the post, playfully speculating whether both had won a set and would play the decider later.

"Think it was set all and decider will be played later …," he said.

Reacting to Becker's comments, a fan asked:

"Boris, did you ever play with any politicians?"

Becker replied:

"I played actually in the White House ( there is a tennis 🎾 court )," he wrote.

Fans have often noticed Djokovic meeting celebrities from various fields. The 37-year-old also met world-renowned singer Jon Bon Jovi ahead of his 2025 Miami Open campaign.

"Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final": Boris Becker on his dream match

Boris Becker and Novak Djokovic at 2020 ATP Cup - Brisbane: Previews - Image Source: Getty

Boris Becker and Novak Djokovic have seen immense success on tour. The German coached the Serb from 2013 to 2016. Moreover, Djokovic amassed a whopping six Grand Slam titles during his partnership with Becker.

Becker, who frequently shares his thoughts online, sat for a rapid-fire interview with sports agency Sportfive. During the session, he was asked about his dream tennis match. The 57-year-old replied that while there were many, he had coached Djokovic in a Wimbledon final, so his dream match would be against the Serb at SW19.

"So many. Listen, I coached the guy. Djokovic in the Wimbledon final. I don't know if that's good for me though," Becker told Sportfive.

Djokovic began the 2025 season with a quarterfinal finish at the Brisbane International and a semifinal run at the Australian Open, where he withdrew mid-match due to injury. Since then, he has struggled, suffering first-round exits in Qatar and Indian Wells. Nonetheless, he has performed well in Miami and reached the fourth round.

