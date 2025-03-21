Novak Djokovic meets up with Nikola Jovic and Jon Bon Jovi amid ongoing Miami Open 2025 preparations

Novak Djokovic met with his compatriot and rising basketball sensation Nikola Jovic and the world-renowned singer Jon Bon Jovi while preparing for his upcoming campaign at the 2025 Miami Open. The Serb is seeded fourth at the event and received a bye into the second round as a result of it.

Ad

Djokovic is in the final stages of preparation as his hunt for the illustrious title number 100 will continue in Miami next. Ahead of his hunt, he met up with Miami Heat's young superstar Nikola Jovic and the Livin' on a Prayer singer during his preparations. He also clicked pictures with the two and posted them on his Instagram stories.

via Djokovic's INSTAGRAM stories.

The Serb is currently struggling with poor form and rhythm, striving to stitch wins together. He kicked off his season at the Brisbane International where he was shockingly ousted by Reilly Opelka in the quarterfinal. He then showed glimpses of his true self at the Australian Open, reaching the semifinal. However, his campaign came to an unfortunate end as a leg injury forced him to retire mid-match.

Ad

Trending

Things went from bad to worse for the 37-year-old upon his return. He entered the Qatar Open as the third seed but was taken out by Matteo Berretini in the first round. The Italian surprised the Serb and clinched a 7-6(4), 6-2 win. The 24-time Grand Slam champion then entered the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells but suffered another quick exit handed to him by Botic Van de Zandschulp.

"I am in a pursuit to find the desired level of tennis" - Novak Djokovic on his recent slump

TENNIS: MAR 20 Miami Open - Source: Getty

During a press conference ahead of his Miami Open campaign, Novak Djokovic admitted that he hasn't been able to bring the 'desired level' of tennis to the table.

Ad

“Let’s say I am in a pursuit to find the desired level of tennis. I haven't played my best, even close to my best in Indian Wells and Doha. After I retired in my semi-finals in Australia, I haven’t been able to find that quality of tennis I’ve been looking for.”

Ad

However, he added that he was confident that he would find his best level soon, hoping it would happen in Miami.

“I’ve been working hard, giving it my all on the practice court. Eventually it’s going to come, I know that. Hopefully here."

Novak Djokovic is one of the most successful players in the Miami Masters' history, winning the competition six times. This edition will mark his grand return to the competition after an absence of six years.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis