Novak Djokovic's former coach and German tennis great Boris Becker has come out in his defense, dismissing talk that the Serbian superstar is faking his injury to throw opponents off at the 2023 Australian Open. While Becker did not deny that the Serb could look like "he's bluffing," the German declared that his former pupil would never do so.

Djokovic has been dealing with a hamstring injury at the Australian Open, which has increasingly hurt him with every successive match. However, he has still managed to play close to his best more often than not in his first three matches, leading to talk about the Serb overplaying his injury.

Becker sees why Djokovic's opponents could be thrown off their game and confused when facing him. On one hand, they could feel he is seriously hurt due to injury, while on the other hand, the 21-time Grand Slam champion still ends up producing his best tennis.

Becker, however, has no doubts about the fact that the Serbian great would not fake an injury.

"Sometimes you think he's bluffing or can't finish the game," Boris Becker told Eurosport. "It's a bit of heaven and hell. That also makes it difficult for the opponent. But Novak wouldn't behave like that if he had nothing."

The former world No. 1, who was part of Djokovic's camp for three years, revealed that the nine-time Australian Open champion has struggled with a thigh/hamstring injury for at least a few years now.

"I've known him for a long time and I know that he has problems with his thigh," the German stated.

Becker also feels that the 21-time Grand Slam champion's experience helps him play through an injury and manage it perfectly during matches.

"Novak can grit his teeth when it comes to important points, but he also lets it go in less important moments," Becker explained.

Grigor Dimitrov could have beaten Novak Djokovic, feels Boris Becker, highlights why Serb ended up on winning side

The nine-time champion in action at the 2023 Australian Open.

Boris Becker also reflected on Novak Djokovic's straight-sets third-round victory against Grigor Dimitrov on Saturday, stating his belief that the Bulgarian had the game to beat the nine-time Australian Open champion. Becker feels Djokovic's decisiveness and ability to play the big points better eventually made the difference.

Analyzing the Serb's style of play, the 55-year-old German feels he is particularly focused on shortening points during matches to ensure there is least possible pressure on his body due to the injury.

"Novak is now going for the quick points," Becker highlighted. "That starts with the serve, because he's also taking more risks on the second."

"In the rallies he tried to dominate with his forehand. It was an interesting match, with ups and downs. Dimitrov had what it takes to beat Djokovic, but he was better in the decisive moments," he added.

After his match, the Serb shed more light on his injury and management of the same. He faces Australian hope Alex de Minaur in the fourth round in Monday's night session match, during which he will likely again rely on painkillers and mid-match treatment to keep going.

