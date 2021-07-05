Boris Becker says Novak Djokovic won't walk his way to the Wimbledon title, claims that some of the other players are being "underestimated"

Boris Becker recently claimed that Novak Djokovic winning Wimbledon is not a foregone conclusion, as some of the other players left in the field could challenge the Serb. Becker also believes his former charge could possibly buckle under the weight of pressure, given he is on the threshold of history.

Novak Djokovic is bidding to win his 20th Major at the Championships this year, which would see him draw level with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal's joint record tally. A title at SW19 would also see Djokovic move one step closer to the Calendar Golden Grand Slam.

Many believe the World No. 1 is well on his way to a sixth Wimbledon title given his form and the fact that his competitors haven't challenged him much at recent Slams. But Becker, a three-time champion at Wimbledon, reckons Novak Djokovic is not a certainty to win the title.

Writing for the Daily Mail, Becker pointed out that the 34-year-old will face a battle against some of the opponents as well as his inner demons.

"Novak WON'T walk it," Becker said. "Some of the men left in the draw are being underestimated, and Novak Djokovic has another opponent that should not be discounted — history. The nearer he (Novak Djokovic) gets to the final and a possible 20th Grand Slam title, the more this pressure will build and the more he will be reminded of it."

Novak Djokovic is the first man to win at least 7️⃣5️⃣ matches in all four Grand Slam tournaments.



🇦🇺 Australian Open: 82-8

🇫🇷 Roland Garros: 81-15

🇬🇧 Wimbledon: 75-10

🇺🇸 US Open: 75-12 pic.twitter.com/UE64O0lNo0 — ATP Tour (@atptour) July 2, 2021

Boris Becker further asserted the Serb will not be overconfident of a victory at Wimbledon.

"Djokovic will not be viewing this title as a certainty, I can assure you, and nobody else should either," Becker added.

Boris Becker assesses the chances of Novak Djokovic's competitors, claims Alexander Zverev or Matteo Berrettini could trouble Roger Federer

Roger Federer

Boris Becker went on to point out how fans and media sometimes give too much attention to former champions like Roger Federer and Andy Murray. The German feels this is a mistake given that several of the younger players have demonstrated Slam-winning capabilities.

"I also think we are still so preoccupied with legends like Roger Federer and Andy Murray that we sometimes overlook some of the other men, who in the coming years are going to be Grand Slam champions," Boris Becker said.

The 53-year-old further opined that either Matteo Berrettini or Alexander Zverev making the final from the bottom half of the draw "would not be a great surprise". Becker believes Berrettini and Zverev - both of whom have big serves and groundstrokes - could give Roger Federer a difficult time with their raw power.

"It would not be a great surprise to me if the men's finalist from the bottom of the draw comes from the winner of a likely quarterfinal between Matteo Berrettini and Alex Zverev," added the German. "The Italian and the German have so much natural power, and they are a real force on grass. I don't think Federer would relish playing either of them."

