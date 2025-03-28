Boris Becker sends endearing wish to Stan Wawrinka on his 40th birthday

Boris Becker and Stan Wawrinka engaged in a heartwarming exchange as the German wished the Swiss legend on his 40th birthday. The three-time Grand Slam champion is active as a professional tennis player and though he may have become a shadow of his previous great self, the Swiss is still giving it his all to compete in the higher strata.

In an era when men's tennis was dominated by four players to such a level that they were nicknamed the Big 4, there was one man who was able to challenge Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray consistently. In his illustrious career, Wawrinka won 16 titles, including three Grand Slams, an Olympic Gold, a career high World No. 3 and so much more.

Wawrinka was born on March 28, 1985, and celebrated his 40th birthday. He received a special birthday wish from a tennis legend, Boris Becker, on X, who dubbed the Swiss a 'legend' of tennis.

"Stan the Man celebrating his special day ! Only the very best for this legend of the game of tennis 🎾… @stanwawrinka #40," he tweeted.

Stan Wawrinka responded to Becker's tweet to indicate his gratitude for the wishes.

"🙏🏻🙏🏻."

Tennis TV's page on X also shared a compilation of the Swiss' 40 most enthralling one-handed backhands, which Becker reshared and wrote:

"Birthday Boy Stan," the German tweeted.

Wawrinka is ranked World No. 168, but he's still going strong. He is competing at the Napoli Challenger, where he has made it to the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, Becker is highly active on social media, where he gives his point of view on the recent happenings in various sports, including tennis. He recently talked about Emma Raducanu's resurgent run at the 2025 Miami Open.

Boris Becker lauds Emma Raducanu's resurgent run at Miami Open 2025

Miami Open Presented by Itau 2025 - Day 9 - Source: Getty

Emma Raducanu had been out of form for the past few years. She had also been struggling with various injuries that hampered her consistency in tennis. Her 2025 season was also not going the way she would've wanted, as she had suffered an opening-round exit in four out of the six tournaments she competed in.

However, the Brit turned things around at the Miami Open, where she scored wins over the likes of eighth seed Emma Navarro and 17th seed Amanda Anisimova to reach the quarterfinals. Her run was ended by fourth seed Jessica Pegula in a three-set thriller.

Impressed by her run, Boris Becker tweeted:

"Nice little comeback from Emma! Onwards and Upwards," Boris Becker wrote about Emma Raducanu.

Boris Becker also reacted to Jannik Sinner leading Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev in the ATP race amid his doping suspension.

