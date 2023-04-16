Boris Becker sides with Jurgen Klopp after Liverpool manager slams reports of him looking to leave PL side

Tennis legend Boris Becker has backed Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp after the German rubbished rumors about his potential departure from the Premier League club.

In light of reports that Liverpool have abandoned their pursuit of English midfielder Jude Bellingham, Klopp recently spoke in an interview about his relationship with the club's owners and his stance on their financial decisions. The German emphasized that he does not let his disagreements with the owners affect his work or his attitude towards the club.

"If I sit here and I am angry on my owners, because he cannot do this or that. I am not. I don't agree all the time with everything we do, but I am employed here and I am not here to be [angry] about things work out or not work out," Jurgen Klopp said.

Klopp also acknowledged the club's financial limitations and expressed his acceptance of their situation. He recognized that he cannot change the way things are done and that the club's past decisions will continue to shape its future.

"If I am angry we don't have all of the sudden more money or resources to do everything. The way we did things in the past, we will do the same way in the future. That's the way, we cannot change that, I cannot change that, I cannot change that," Klopp added.

Becker shared the clip on his Instagram stories along with a caption reading "Word," suggesting that he agreed with Klopp's sentiment. The former World No. 1 also tagged Liverpool FC in the post, indicating his support for the team and its manager.

Boris Becker reveals Novak Djokovic's emotional temperament in recent documentary

Novak Djokovic's temperamental side on the court has been highlighted in the recently released Apple TV+ documentary based on Boris Becker. In the documentary, Becker stated that the Serbian tennis star gets easily agitated when the crowd supports his opponent.

Djokovic has not been a crowd favorite for most of his career, and he has often found himself playing against the audience. The Serbian player experienced this more intensely during his many Wimbledon finals against Roger Federer.

"Novak is very emotional. He always gets temperamental when the crowd supports the other guy. And he's using that to show with his fingers off into the crowd that you have woken me up now. I'm going to beat this guy," Becker commented on Novak Djokovic.

The documentary also highlights Boris Becker's array of interesting milestones, including winning three Wimbledon singles titles, filing for bankruptcy, earning 49 overall singles titles, experiencing failed marriages, coaching Novak Djokovic for three successful years, being involved in a paternity scandal, and more.

