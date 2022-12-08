"Boys didn't even come into my mind until I was about 20 years old" - When Steffi Graf revealed the reasons behind her low-key romantic life

Steffi Graf said that her shyness and her approach to tennis were among the reasons for her low-key romantic life.

The German was among the best athletes of her time and was a household name. However, her love life wasn't as glamorous as many might have expected, until her marriage to Andre Agassi.

In a 2000 interview, when asked why she had a low-key romantic life, Graf said that she did not think of boys until she was 20. She also stated that her shyness and her way of life played a part in her having a restrained romantic life.

"Boys didn't even come into my mind until I was about 20 years old. I think the tennis kept me too busy and focused. My shyness played a part, too. Plus, I've never been one to go out for a wild night of dancing, whatever, with someone I barely know," Graf said.

"I always looked for long-range relationships. I'm interested in building trust, letting a relationship grow, getting comfortable with each other. And that wasn't easy with my way of life. I've only had two serious boyfriends before Andre," she added.

Elaborating on the two aforementioned relationships, the 22-time Grand Slam champion said that she dated an American photographer for four years early in her career before being in a seven-year relationship with German racecar driver Michael Bartels.

"One was an American photographer, whose name I'd rather keep private, whom I saw for about four years early in my career. And then I was with Michael (Bartels) for seven years. It's a long time, which is why this breakup has been very tough on both of us. We had some intense times in that period, and I have to say he was always there for me. But it got to the point where it just wasn't working anymore," Graf revealed.

Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi have been together since 1999

Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi in 2011

Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi are among the most admired couples in tennis history. The two started dating in 1999, the year they both won the singles titles at the French Open. They got married in 2001 and have two children.

While Graf retired in 1999, Agassi continued to play until 2006, winning three Grand Slam singles titles this century. His final career tournament was the 2006 US Open, where he reached the third round before losing to Benjamin Becker.

