"Bringing out the real talent" - Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz reacts to parents' upcoming participation in Pickleball Slam 2

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf’s daughter Jaz expressed her delight at the two former tennis players confirming their participation in the second edition of Pickleball Slam.

Pickleball is currently the fastest-growing sport in the US. The paddle sport is similar to other racquet sports such as badminton, tennis and table tennis, albeit much easier to play for non-athletes as well. It is thus popular among people of all age groups.

Earlier this year, the inaugural edition of the Pickleball Slam was organized at the Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. Former Grand Slam champions Andre Agassi, Andy Roddick, John McEnroe and Michael Chang were the participants and battled it out for a $1 million purse.

The competition saw two singles matches and one doubles match played among the four contestants. The doubles team of Roddick and Agassi emerged as the winners at the event.

Andre Agassi’s wife, 22-time Grand Slam champion Steffi Graf, also tried her hands at the paddle sport as she made a cameo at the event.

The second edition of the Pickleball Slam is now scheduled for February 4, 2024, following the success of the inaugural edition.

It was announced that Andre Agassi and John McEnroe will be the repeat contenders at the event, and will be joined by Steffi Graf and five-time Grand Slam champion Maria Sharapova.

Agassi and Graf’s daughter Jaz was elated by the news and shared her reaction on social media.

“@agassi bringing out the real talent,” she wrote.

Jaz Agassi on Instagram

"When I stepped onto the court, I was hooked" – Steffi Graf on her cameo alongside Andre Agassi in inaugural Pickleball Slam

The tennis couple will pair up for the Slam

Andre Agassi wasn’t initially sold on the recreational sport but realized its positive impact on health following his participation in the Pickleball Slam. At the time he had stated that he will be playing the paddle sport as long as his legs allow.

“I never thought I was gonna say this, but I am playing this as long as I can walk. I can't wait to get back out there. Pickleball is where tennis players go to die,” he remarked earlier this year.

After confirming his participation in the second edition as well, the American reiterated his liking for the game. He also expressed his excitement about teaming up with his wife, and called Steffi Graf “one of the best tennis players.”

“After Andy and I took home the hardware at the first Slam, I said I would be playing pickleball as long as I can walk—that’s how much I enjoy this game. Naturally, I am so excited to share this experience with one of the best tennis players, my wife,” the former World No. 1 said in a press release.

Steffi Graf similarly stated that she enjoyed her small role in the inaugural edition, and was looking forward to being an actual competitor this time around.

“When I watched the inaugural Slam in April and stepped onto the court, I was hooked. Andre and I can’t wait to get back out on the court together to face off against Maria and John," the German said.

