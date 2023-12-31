Brisbane International 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 2

The 2024 Brisbane International is all done with its first day of action, which saw tennis legend Rafael Nadal return to the court after a year-long injury layoff. Apart from the Spaniard, we also saw Grigor Dimitrov, Ben Shelton, Sloane Stephens and others sweating it out.

The second day (Jan 1, 2024) of the ATP 250 and WTA 500 tournament promises to be more exciting as it will feature four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka. The Japanese is ready to make a comeback after a lengthy maternity leave, with her most recent tour appearance coming at the Pan Pacific Open last year.

The men's side will see three-time Major winner Andy Murray, Holger Rune, Aslan Karatsev and others competing. Meanwhile, the women's field will have Daria Saville, Danielle Collins and Linda Noskova fighting for a Round of 32 spot.

On that note, here's a look at the schedule for Day 2 of the 2024 Brisbane International:

Pat Rafter Arena

(Starting at 11:00 AM)

[WC] Naomi Osaka vs Tamara Korpatsch

(Not before 12:30 PM)

[3] Ben Shelton vs Roman Safiullin

Followed by: [1] Holger Rune DEN vs Max Purcell

(Not before 6:30 PM)

Andy Murray vs [2] Grigor Dimitrov

Followed by: [WC] Daria Saville vs [Q] Dayana Yastremska

Show Court 1

(Starting at 11:00 AM)

Matteo Arnaldi vs Marton Fucsovics

Followed by: [Q] Hailey Baptiste vs Danielle Collins

Followed by: [WC] Kimberly Birrell vs [Q] Olivia Gadeck

(Not before 4:30 PM)

Yannick Hanfmann vs [5] Sebastian Korda

Followed by: Linda Noskova vs [Q] Timea Babos

Show Court 2

(Starting at 11:00 AM)

Lucia Bronzetti vs Ashlyn Krueger

Followed by: [Q] Julia Riera vs Viktoriya Tomova

Followed by: [8] Aslan Karatsev vs [WC] Jason Kubler

Followed by: [Q] Zeynep Sonmez vs Clara Burel

Court 10

(Starting at 11:00 AM)

Magda Linette/Bernarda Pera vs Fang-Hsien Wu/Lin Zhu

Followed by: Ekaterina Alexandrova/Anna Kalinskaya vs Tereza Mihalikova/Yifan Xu

(Not before 2:00 PM)

[WC] James Duckworth/Christopher O'Connell vs Matteo Arnaldi/Tomas Martin Etcheverry

Court 14

(Starting at 11:00 AM)

Romain Arneodo/Sam Weissborn vs Marcus Daniell/Michael Venus

Followed by: Greet Minnen/Heather Watson vs Caroline Dolehide/Peyton Stearns

Followed by: Sofia Kenin/Asia Muhammad vs Ashlyn Krueger/Sloane Stephens

Where to watch Brisbane International 2024?

Naomi Osaka pictured at Brisbane International 2024

Viewers in the USA, UK and Canada can watch the 2024 Brisbane International live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on the Tennis Channel

UK: Viewers in the region can catch up on the proceedings on Sky UK

Canada: Fans in the country can watch the matches on TSN.

