Brisbane International 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 3

Rafael Nadal's comeback will be the center of attention on Day 3 of the 2024 Brisbane International.

The Spaniard already played a doubles match alongside Marc Lopez on Sunday, but the duo lost to Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson. Now, Nadal will take to the court for his first singles match in almost a year. He will face a familiar and formidable foe in his opener, Dominic Thiem.

Thiem had to go through the qualifying rounds in order to make it to the main draw. The last time these two faced off was at the 2020 ATP Finals, with Nadal going down in two tight sets.

Other notable names in the mix on Tuesday include Victoria Azarenka, Sofia Kenin, Sebastian Korda and Danielle Collins. On that note, let's take a look at the schedule for Day 3 of the Brisbane International:

Schedule for Day 3 of Brisbane International 2024

Pat Rafter Arena

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (5) Sebastian Korda vs Yanniack Hanfmann

Not before 12:30 p.m. local time: (14) Sofia Kenin vs (WC) Arina Rodionova

followed by: (8) Victoria Azarenka vs Anna Kalinskaya

Not before 6:30 p.m. local time: (WC) Rafael Nadal vs (Q) Dominic Thiem

Not before 8:00 p.m. local time: (WC) Kimberly Birrell vs (Q) Olivia Gadecki

Show Court 1

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Linda Noskova vs (Q) Timea Babos

Not before 12:00 p.m. local time: Matteo Arnaldi vs Marton Fucsovics

followed by: Thanasi Kokkinakis vs (WC) Rinky Hijikata

followed by: (4) Ugo Humbert vs (Q) Alex Michelsen

followed by: (Q) Hailey Baptiste vs Danielle Collins

followed by: Mirra Andreeva vs (4) Liudmila Samsonova

Show Court 2

Starting 11:00 a.m. local time: (6) Sebastian Baez vs (Q) Lukas Klein

Not before 12:00 p.m. local time: Lucia Bronzetti vs Ashlyn Krueger

followed by: (8) Aslan Karatsev vs (WC) Jason Kubler

followed by: (Q) Zeynep Sonmez vs Clara Burel

followed by: (Q) Julia Riera vs Viktoriya Tomova

followed by: (6) Veronika Kudermetova vs Anna Karolina Schmiedlova

Court 10

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: J.J. Wolf vs (Q) James Duckworth

followed by: (Q) Tomas Machac vs (7) Tomas Martin Etcheverry

followed by: Magda Linette/Bernarda Pera vs Fang-Hsien Wu/Lin Zhu

followed by: (WC) Daria Kasatkina/Daria Saville vs (2) Hao-Ching Chan/Guiliana Olmos

followed by: Ekaterina Alexandrova/Anna Kalinskaya vs Tereza Mihalikova/Yifan Xu

Court 14

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Greet Minnen/Heather Watson vs Caroline Dolehide/Peyton Stearns

followed by: (8) Eri Hozumi/Makato Ninomiya vs Anatasia Potapova/Yana Sizikova

followed by: Jordan Thompson vs Aleksandar Vukic

followed by: Cristina Bucsa/Alexandra Panova vs Naiktha Bains/Oksana Kalashnikova

followed by: Sofia Kenin/Asia Muhammad vs Ashlyn Krueger/Sloane Stephens

Court 6

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (Q) Li Tu vs Daniel Altmaier

followed by: Romain Ameodo/Sam Weissborn vs Marcus Daniell/Michael Venus

followed by: Maxime Cressy/Marton Fucsovics vs Andreas Mies/John-Patrick Smith

followed by: (WC) James Duckworth/Christopher O'Connell vs Matteo Arnaldi/Tomas Martin Etcheverry

Where to watch Brisbane International 2024?

Victoria Azarenka will be in action on Day 3 of the 2024 Brisbane International.

Viewers in the USA, UK and Canada can watch the tournament live on the following channels and sites:

USA: The official broadcaster in the region is Tennis Channel.

UK: Matches will be telecast on Sky Sports.

Canada: Fans can check out the proceedings on TSN.

Brisbane International 2024 - Match Timings

The first match of the day will begin at 11:00 a.m. local time on all courts. The evening session on the main court will not commence before 6:30 p.m. The start times for fans in the US, UK, Canada and India for Day 3 of the Brisbane International are as follows:

Country Day session (All courts) Evening session (Pat Rafter Arena) USA January 1, 2024; 8:00 p.m. ET January 2, 2024; 3:30 a.m. ET Canada January 1, 2024; 8:00 p.m. ET January 2, 2024; 3:30 a.m. ET UK January 2, 2024: 1:00 a.m. GMT January 2, 2024; 8:30 a.m. GMT India January 2, 2024; 6:30 a.m. IST January 2, 2024; 2:00 p.m. IST

