Brisbane International 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 4

Naomi Osaka will continue her comeback at the 2024 Brisbane International, which has a host of exciting men's and women's match-ups lined up for Wednesday (January 3).

The Japanese is scheduled to take on fellow former World No. 1 Karolina Pliskova in her second-round encounter. Joining them on the Pat Rafter Arena will be the likes of Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybkina and Holger all looking to book their respective quarterfinal spots.

Alexei Popyrin, Alex Michelsen and James Duckworth, meanwhile, will lead a strong home challenge. Add to the mix Grand Slam champions Jelena Ostapenko and Sloane Stephens and you have yourself a thrilling day of action.

On that note, here's a look at the schedule for Day 4 of the 2024 Brisbane International:

Pat Rafter Arena

(Starting at 11:00 AM)

[WC] Naomi Osaka vs [16] Karolina Pliskova

Followed by: [1] Aryna Sabalenka vs Lucia Bronzetti

(Not before 2:00 PM)

Roman Safiullin vs Alexei Popyrin

(Not before 6:30 PM)

Kimberly Birrell or Olivia Gadecki vs [2] Elena Rybakina

Followed by: [1] Holger Rune vs Alexander Shevchenko

Show Court 1

(Starting at 11:00 AM)

[Q] Alex Michelsen vs [4] Ugo Humbert

Followed by: [Q] James Duckworth vs Yannick Hanfmann

(Not before 2:00 PM)

[3] Jelena Ostapenko vs Camila Giorgi

Followed by: Mirra Andreeva vs [4] Liudmila Samsonova

Followed by: Elise Mertens vs Sloane Stephens

Show Court 2

(Starting at 11:00 AM)

Daria Saville vs [11] Anastasia Potapova

Followed by: Marta Kostyuk vs [5] Daria Kasatkina

(Not before 2:00 PM)

Followed by: Anhelina Kalinina vs Clara Burel/Zenyp Sonmez

Followed by: [9] Magda Linette vs Cristina Bucsa

Followed by: Hailey Baptise or Danielle Collins vs Lin Zhu

Court 10

(Starting at 11:00 AM)

Harri Heliovaara/John Peers vs Grigor Dimitrov/Sebastian Korda

Followed by: Marton Fucsovics or Matteo Arnaldi vs Lukas Klein

Followed by: Rinky HijikataJa/son Kubler vs S. Baez / F. Comesana or A. Mies / J. Smith

Court 14

(Starting at 11:00 AM)

Veronika Kudermetova vs Anna Karolina Schmiedlova

Linda Noskova vs [10] Sorana Cirstea

(Not before 2:00 PM)

Ekaterina Alexandrova vs Julia Riera or Viktoriya Tomova

Where to watch Brisbane International 2024?

Holger Rune will also be in action on Day 4 of the 2024 Brisbane International.

Viewers in the USA, UK and Canada can watch the 2024 Brisbane International live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on the Tennis Channel.

UK: Viewers in the region can catch up on the proceedings on Sky UK.

Canada: Fans in the country can watch the matches on TSN.

