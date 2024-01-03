Brisbane International 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 5

The 2024 Brisbane International has been a roller coaster of excitement. Rafael Nadal made a spectacular comeback with a win in his first singles match after a prolonged injury layoff, while Naomi Osaka celebrated her first victory as a new mother. On the flip side, the tournament saw upsets like No. 3 seed Ben Shelton's loss in the opening round.

As we approach Day 5 (January 4) of the ATP 250 and WTA 500 tournament, we are in for a treat as Nadal takes the court in an attempt to end his title drought. On the women's field, World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka and former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina will be in action.

We will also see the likes of Victoria Azarenka, Jelena Ostapenko, Grigor Dimitrov, Karolina Pliskova, Daria Kasatkina and others competing for a place in the quarterfinals.

On that note, here's a look at the schedule for Day 5 of the 2024 Brisbane International:

Pat Rafter Arena

(Starting at 11:00 AM)

Clara Burel vs [8] Victoria Azarenka

(Not before 12:30 PM)

[3] Jelena Ostapenko vs [16] Karolina Pliskova

(Not before 2:00 PM)

Daniel Altmaier vs [2] Grigor Dimitrov

(Not before 6:30 PM)

[WC] Jason Kubler vs [WC] Rafael Nadal

(Not before 8:00 PM)

[1] Aryna Sabalenka vs Lin Zhu

Show Court 1

(Starting at 11:00 AM)

[Q] Tomas Machac vs [WC] Rinky Hijikata

Followed by: Jordan Thompson vs [4] Ugo Humbert

(Not before 2:30 PM)

[WC] Arina Rodionova vs Mirra Andreeva

(Not before 4:30 PM)

[13] Elise Mertens vs [2] Elena Rybakina

Followed by: Ashlyn Krueger/Sloane Stephens vs Cristina Bucsa/Alexandra Panova

Show Court 2

(Starting at 11:00 AM)

[1] Kevin Krawietz/Tim Puetz vs [WC] James Duckworth/Christopher O'Connell

(Not before 12:30 PM)

[Q] Julia Riera ARG vs Linda Noskova

Followed by: [9] Magda Linette vs [5] Daria Kasatkina

Followed by: [6] Veronika Kudermetova vs [11] Anastasia Potapova

(After suitable rest)

[5] Lyudmyla Kichenok/Jelena Ostapenko vs Magda Linette/Bernarda Pera

Court 10

(Starting at 12:00 PM)

Romain Arneodo/Sam Weissborn vs [3] Nathaniel Lammons/Jackson Withrow

(After suitable rest)

Grigor Dimitrov/Sebastian Korda vs [2] Lloyd Glasspool/Jean-Julien Rojer

Followed by:

Andreas Mies/John-Patrick Smith vs Max Purcell/Jordan Thompson

(After suitable rest)

Anastasia Potapova/Yana Sizikova vs [WC] Daria Kasatkina/Daria Saville

Where to watch Brisbane International 2024?

Rafael Nadal in action at the 2024 Brisbane International

Viewers in the USA, UK and Canada can watch the 2024 Brisbane International live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on the Tennis Channel

UK: Viewers in the region can catch up on the proceedings on Sky UK

Canada: Fans in the country can watch the matches on TSN.

