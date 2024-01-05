Brisbane International 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 7

Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina and Holger Rune will lead the action on the penultimate day of the 2024 Brisbane International, with the likelihood of a Rafael Nadal appearance as well.

The first to book her spot in the women’s singles semifinal, Rybakina found herself a set up against Anastasia Potapova when her opponent chose to retire. Up next for the former Wimbledon champion is the challenge from talented young Czech Linda Noskova.

Sabalenka also continued her strong start to the season with another win in straight sets, this time over Daria Kasatkina. She will take on fellow former World No. 1 and countrywoman Victoria Azarenka in the second women’s singles semifinals.

Rune, the men’s top seed, was made to fight hard for the semifinal spot but managed to prevail in straight sets against home hope James Duckworth. He will now take on Roman Safiullin for a spot in the semifinals.

Rafael Nadal may feature in the second semifinal, provided that he gets over the line against Jordan Thompson. Awaiting the winner of that contest is Grigor Dimitrov, the second seed. The Bulgarian, who started his week with a big win over Andy Murray, made quick work of Rinki Hijikata in the quarterfinal.

Needless to say, there’s plenty to look forward to. On that note, here's a look at the schedule for Day 7 of the 2024 Brisbane International:

Pat Rafter Arena

(Starting at 11:00 AM)

Greet Minnen/Heather Watson vs [5] Lyudmyla Kichenok/Jelena Ostapenko

Followed by: Linda Noskova vs [2] Elena Rybakina

(Not before 3:00 PM)

[1] Holger Rune DEN vs Roman Safiullin

(Not before 6:30 PM)

Aryna Sabalenka vs [8] Victoria Azarenka

Followed by: Rafael Nadal or Jordan Thompson vs Grigor Dimitrov

Aryna Sabalenka will be in action in the second 2024 Brisbane International semifinal.

Show Court 1

(Starting at 2:00 PM)

[Q] Alex Michelsen vs [4] Ugo Humbert

Followed by: [Q] James Duckworth vs Yannick Hanfmann

(Not before 4:30 PM)

[1] Kevin Krawietz/Tim Puetz GER vs Max Purcell/Jordan Thompson

Where to watch Brisbane International 2024?

Holger Rune will also be in action on Day 4 of the 2024 Brisbane International.

Viewers in the USA, the UK and Canada can watch the 2024 Brisbane International live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on the Tennis Channel.

UK: Viewers in the region can catch the proceedings on Sky UK.

Canada: Fans in the country can watch the matches on TSN.

