Brisbane International 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 8

The 2024 Brisbane International will conclude with the championship round matches on Day 8 of the tournament.

All three finals scheduled for Sunday feature the top two seeds facing off against each other. The German duo of Kevin Kraweitz and Tim Puetz will take on Lloyd Glasspool and Jean-Julien Rojer for the title.

Next up are Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina, who'll rekindle their rivalry after a brief gap. The two split their four meetings evenly between them last year. The Belarusian won their first and last duel at the Australian Open and the WTA Finals.

Rybakina won their matches in Beijing and Indian Wells. Overall, it's Sabalenka who leads the rivalry, having won their previous clashes over the years to compile a 5-2 advantage.

Holger Rune and Grigor Dimitrov will bring the day to a close after that. Aside from a tough three-set tussle against Andy Murray in the first round, the Bulgarian has cruised through the draw.

Rune has also improved with every match this week. It won't be an easy task for him to take down Dimitrov, who has brought his form from the end of last season into the new year as well.

The women's doubles final already took place on Saturday, with the pairing of Jelena Ostapenko and Lyudmyla Kichenok defeating Greet Minnen and Heather Watson.

There have been some incredible matches this week, and now three marquee match-ups are set to cap off an exciting time in Brisbane. On that note, here's a look at the schedule for the final day of the tournament:

Schedule for Day 8 of Brisbane International 2024

Pat Rafter Arena

Starting at 12:30 p.m. local time: (1) Kevin Krawietz/Tim Puetz vs (2) Lloyd Glasspool/Jean-Julien Rojer.

Not before 2:30 p.m. local time: (1) Aryna Sabalenka vs (2) Elena Rybakina.

Not before 4:30 p.m. local time: (1) Holger Rune vs (2) Grigor Dimitrov.

Where to watch Brisbane International 2024?

Elena Rybakina at the 2024 Brisbane International.

Viewers in the USA, UK and Canada can watch the tournament live on the following channels and sites:

USA: The official broadcaster in the region is Tennis Channel.

UK: Matches will be telecast on Sky Sports.

Canada: Fans can check out the proceedings on TSN.

Brisbane International 2024 - Match Timings

The first match of the day will begin at 12:30 p.m. local time. The start times for fans in the US, UK, Canada and India for Day 8 of the Brisbane International are as follows:

Country Start time USA January 6, 2024; 9:30 p.m. ET Canada January 6, 2024; 9:30 p.m. ET UK January 7, 2024: 2:30 a.m. GMT India January 7, 2024; 8:00 a.m. IST