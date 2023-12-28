Brisbane International 2024: Women's draw, schedule, players, prize money breakdown, ranking points & more

The 2024 Brisbane International will flag off the new season of tennis, along with three more tournaments being held concurrently. It'll take place from December 31, 2023, to January 7, 2024.

World No. 2 and reigning Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka leads the pack as the top seed. Four-time Major champion Naomi Osaka will make her return to tennis following the birth of her first child last year.

There are plenty of other Grand Slam victors in the mix, including Victoria Azarenka, Elena Rybakina, Sloane Stephens and Jelena Ostapenko. With the tour's leading stars in attendance, the tournament is shaping up to be a memorable one.

On that note, here's all the key information regarding the 2024 Brisbane International:

What is the Brisbane International?

The tournament came into existence in 2009 and became one of the important pitstops to prepare for the Australian Open. It started as an International event (WTA 250 in today's terms), before being upgraded to the Premier level (WTA 500) in 2012.

The pandemic brought a halt to tennis in Brisbane as the women's event was held in Adelaide instead from 2021 to 2023. The tournament is now back at its original venue.

Karolina Pliskova holds the record for most titles here with three, followed by Serena Williams with two. Maria Sharapova, Petra Kvitova and Victoria Azarenka are some of the other well-known names to have won in the past.

Venue

The 2024 Brisbane International will take place at the Queensland Tennis Centre in Tennyson, Brisbane, Australia.

Players

The 2024 Brisbane International will be Naomi Osaka's comeback tournament.

Aryna Sabalenka has the honor of headling the 48-player draw of the 2024 Brisbane International. Having won the Adelaide International 1 and the Australian Open in 2023, she arrives here on the back of an 11-match winning streak. The Belarusian will be hoping to extend her unbeaten run Down Under.

Elena Rybakina and Jelena Ostapenko follow Sabalenka as the second and third seeds respectively. The Kazakh finished as the runner-up at the season's first Major in 2023, while the Latvian made it to the last eight for the first time.

Liudmila Samsonova is the fourth seed. Naomi Osaka was one of the wildcard recipients, along with Kimberly Birrell, Daria Saville and Arina Rodionova. The former World No. 1 has played some of her best tennis in Australia in the past and will be eager to replicate the same yet again.

The draw will be revealed on December 30, 2023 at 9 a.m. AEDT.

Schedule

The tournament will start with the first-round matches on Sunday, December 31. The quarterfinals will take place on Friday, followed by the semifinals on Saturday. The women's doubles final will be held on Saturday, while the women's singles final will be contested on Sunday, January 7.

Prize Money and Ranking Points

The total prize money for this year's edition of the Brisbane International is $1,736,763. The women's singles champion will walk away $220,000 richer along with 500 ranking points.

Here's a breakdown of the prize money and ranking points:

Round Prize Money (Singles) Ranking Points (Singles & Doubles) Champion $220,000 500 Runner-up $135,000 325 Semifinalist $79,000 196 Quarterfinalist $38,000 108 Third Round $20,400 60 Second Round $14,000 32 First Round $12,200 1

Where to watch

Viewers in the USA, UK and Canada can watch the Brisbane International live on the following channels and sites:

USA: The official broadcaster in the region is Tennis Channel.

UK: Matches will be telecast on Sky UK.

Canada: Fans can check out the proceedings on TSN.

