"Bro gonna single handedly create another lost gen"- Novak Djokovic reiterating his focus on Grand Slams amuses fans

After recharging his batteries over the last six weeks, Novak Djokovic will be eyeing his seventh title at one of his favorite tournaments, the Paris Masters, starting on Monday, October 30.

At a press conference ahead of the ATP Masters 1000 competition, the 24-time Grand Slam champion stressed upon his love for tennis and the goals he has set for himself. He expressed his desire to represent his country at the Olympic Games and the Davis Cup, and, of course, add to his Grand Slam tally.

“Well, you know, I have said this before," Djokovic said. "Of course my greatest motivation is still love for the game. I really like competing. So as simple as that. Then, you know, I always have goals, you know, and to win another slam, to be No. 1 again, to finish the year as No. 1. Those are let's say the big goals. Of course next year is Olympic Games. I really want to do well in Olympic Games, represent my country. Davis Cup is something that still gives me a lot of inspiration."

Djokovic further distinguished between two distinct mindsets of previous tennis greats, saying:

“I still feel young in my own body. It's serving me well. I won three out of four slams. You know, there is obviously differences with different tennis players in the past that, you know, some of them think that it's best to leave tennis when you're at the top. Some of them think when you figure out you can't win the biggest tournaments anymore and that you're losing to the young guys, then you leave it. I'm more in the second group”

Djokovic clarified his intentions on retirement, saying that he intends to continue playing as long as he was the top contender for Grand Slams and was in peak physical and mental condition.

“As long as I'm, you know, main contender for the Grand Slams and still, you know, win the biggest tournaments in sport, I will not leave. I mean, unless mentally something happens and I really have no motivation anymore, but that's not the case for now,” Djokovic said.

Novak Djokovic’s comments created quite the stir among tennis fans on social media. One Reddit user commented:

“Bro gonna single handedly create another lost gen lol.”

Another user, serving up the mention of Djokovic’s 2023 season, wrote:

“He wins 3/4 slams in a year and people are talking retirement? He’s still very clearly at the apex of tennis most people can’t even get 3 slams and a final in their entire career.”

Fans react to Djokovic's statement

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans on X (formerly Twitter):

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Novak Djokovic talked about his retirement plan earlier at the 2023 US Open

2023 Davis Cup Finals Group Stage Valencia - Day 4

Novak Djokovic has proven he is not yet ready to relinquish his tennis throne. With his victory at the 2023 US Open, Djokovic drew level with Australian legend Margaret Court for most Grand Slam singles titles - 24. The 36-year-old aspires to achieve even greater success on the tennis court.

After cruising past Ben Shelton in straight sets in the semifinals of the New York Major, Djokovic said that he was not even considering retirement at the moment. He said:

“I feel good physically. I’ve been as good as I’ve been in years and years. Age is just a number. That phrase is really resonating with me at the moment. I don’t want to even consider leaving tennis or thinking about an end if I’m still at the top of the game. I’ll probably consider doing that if I get my ass kicked by young guys in Grand Slams in the years to come.”

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis