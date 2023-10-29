WATCH: Novak Djokovic goofs around at Paris Masters after spotting himself on camera

Novak Djokovic was recently spotted goofing around ahead of his Paris Masters campaign.

Djokovic arrived in Paris for the ATP Masters 1000 event slated to start on October 30 at the Accor Arena. He has already received a bye in the opening round and will kickstart his journey on Tuesday, October 31.

The Serb has won the Paris Masters tournament six times, the most for a tennis player. He won the maiden title in the year 2009 with a win over Gael Monfils in the final. He went on to lift the trophy for three years straight in 2013, 2014, and 2015. The last two triumphs came in 2019 and 2021 with summit clash victories over Denis Shapovalov and Daniil Medvedev, respectively.

In 2022, the World No. 1 came close to the seventh glory but Holger Rune denied him the chance in the final. With his US Open outing in September being a historic success, the 36-year-old looks in the right headspace to take his Paris Masters win tally to seven.

While walking by a TV screen backstage, the 24-time Grand Slam champion noticed he was on camera. He wasted no time in pulling up his shirt and flexed his muscles for everyone to see.

The video of the Serb's shenanigans can be watched below.

Watching the Serb pose, the announcers were quickly reminded of Cristiano Ronaldo, who has treated the sporting world to some unique goal celebrations, including the Siuu, and the Calma.

Novak Djokovic: "I'm glad to be at the top right now"

Previews: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023

Novak Djokovic recently refused to brag about his achievements on the tennis court. During the pre-tournament press conference in Paris, he said:

"I'm not going to say I am the greatest player of all time. It's not up to me to say things like that. I leave it up to others. Obviously, I'm very proud that my greatest rival could say such things, but I leave this discussion to other people."

Djokovic stated he is happy to have his name written in the tennis history books.

"I'm honored to be a tennis player who's writing my own name in the history of tennis, and I'm glad to be at the top right now. That's the most important thing for me," the Serb added.

Following the Paris Masters, the Serb will fly to Turin, Italy, eyeing a record-breaking seventh title at the ATP Finals. He is currently tied with Roger Federer with six year-end championship wins.

