"Brought to you by trusting Mother Nature" - Tennis fans lavish praise on Novak Djokovic for winning Astana Open and joining '90 titles club'

Novak Djokovic added another chapter under his name in the tennis history books by becoming just the fifth player in the Open Era to win 90 ATP titles. The 35-year-old earned high praise from tennis fans after he beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in Sunday's Astana Open final to back up last week's Tel Aviv Open title.

Djokovic now has four titles this year and has not lost in a competitive ATP tournament he has played in since the start of Wimbledon. The World No. 7 in the ATP rankings also officially qualified for the ATP Finals next month, courtesy of Sunday's win.

The 21-time Grand Slam champion has shown no signs of rust over the last two weeks after a break of over three months since winning the Wimbledon title in July. Fans reacted to his latest achievement, hailing the Serbian legend for his performance with some humorous and cheeky comments.

"Brought to you by trusting Mother Nature," one fan wrote on Twitter.

Another fan opined that Djokovic deserved to be ranked much higher than his current ranking of No. 7.

"Honestly, he does not deserve to be 7th in the world. Very disrespectful for him," they wrote.

Here are a few more reactions to Novak Djokovic clinching his 90th career title by winning the 2022 Astana Open:

sugartoes @sugartoes3 @atptour @DjokerNole @ktf_kz If he wins just four titles each year in the next five years he will beat Connors' record of 108 @atptour @DjokerNole @ktf_kz If he wins just four titles each year in the next five years he will beat Connors' record of 108

Jamie @pietro_bbb @josemorgado isn't he the man to beat for the last 11 years? @josemorgado isn't he the man to beat for the last 11 years?

The Serb joined Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz, Casper Ruud, and Tsitsipas in the ATP Finals draw and will bid for his sixth title at the season-ending championship.

How Novak Djokovic won the Astana Open final against Stefanos Tsitsipas

Laver Cup 2022 - Day Two

Novak Djokovic hardly put a foot wrong in the 2022 Astana Open final against Stefanos Tsitsipas. The Greek player was quite competitive in the early stages of the first set, but Djokovic broke Tsitsipas' serve with the first chance he got at 4-3. He then comfortably closed out the set on serve. He continued to pile on the pressure in the second set, breaking Tsitsipas' serve in the fifth game.

A solitary break of serve was enough for the Serb in the second set as well. He was impeccable behind his own serve en route to a 6-3, 6-4 win. He won 87% and 80% of the points behind his first and second serves respectively, and lost just seven points on serve throughout the match.

This was Djokovic's sixth consecutive win against Tsitsipas and his ninth consecutive win on tour. The 35-year-old has lost just one ATP match since the start of the Italian Open in May.

