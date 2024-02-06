"But she hates WTA, oh no, Iga Swiatek vs Aryna Sabalenka 2024 final on Court 5": Daniela Hantuchova taking up manager role at Madrid Open angers fans

The appointment of Daniela Hantuchova as a manager at the Madrid Open has angered several tennis fans online.

According to Slovakian outlet SPORT.sk, Hantuchova will assume a managerial position as a representative for player-media relationships and an ambassador for women tennis players at the Madrid Open.

The former World No. 5 revealed that the tournament organizers had approached her with the new role. She acknowledged that undertaking this position would present a "huge challenge," but expressed her enthusiasm and anticipation for the opportunity.

"They approached me to see if I would be interested in helping with the women's part of the tournament," Daniela Hantuchova said. "It's a huge challenge, I'm looking forward to it. That - just like now when moderating and commenting on tournaments - looks like it's still only about tennis. At the same time, it is a completely new robot." (translated from Slovak)

Meanwhile, tennis fans expressed their discontent with the Slovak's appointment as the manager for the WTA players in Madrid. This dissatisfaction stemmed from her previous remarks, in which she referred to the WTA players as spoiled for advocating equal prize money.

One fan even went as far as claiming that she harbored a dislike for female players and speculated that she might intentionally schedule an Aryna Sabalenka vs Iga Swiatek match on a lesser-known court, simply to be spiteful.

"But she hates wta, oh no it’s over for us! Swiatek v Sabalenka 2024 final on Court 5 😭 ," a fan posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Expand Tweet

Another fan expressed their dissatisfaction with Hantuchova's appointment, arguing that it was not a wise decision due to her "internalized misogyny."

"Too bad she has internalized misogyny herself," another fan added.

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

A brief look at Daniela Hantuchova's mixed doubles Grand Slam titles

Daniela Hantuchova and Mahesh Bhupathi with the 2005 US Open mixed doubles trophy

Daniela Hantuchova won four mixed doubles Grand Slams in her career — the Australian Open in 2002, the French Open in 2005, Wimbledon Championships in 2001, and the US Open in 2005.

At the 2001 Wimbledon Championships, Hantuchova teamed up with Leos Friedl. They faced tough opponents throughout the tournament, including defending champions Donald Johnson and Kimberly Po-Messerli in the quarterfinals, and David Rikl and Karina Habsudova in the semifinals.

In the championship match in London, Hantuchova and Friedl defeated Mike Bryan and Liezel Huber 4–6, 6–3, 6–2 to win the mixed doubles title. Later, In 2002, she teamed up with Kevin Ullyett at the Australian Open. Together, they defeated Paola Suarez and Gaston Etlis 6–3, 6–2 in the final.

Daniela Hantuchova won two mixed doubles Grand Slam titles in 2005. Her first one came at the French Open, where she teamed up with France's Fabrice Santoro. In an intense final, they overcame the duo of Martina Navratilova and Leander Paes, winning 3–6, 6–3, 6–2.

The second one came at the US Open. Hantuchova secured her last mixed doubles Grand Slam title in New York. She partnered with India's Mahesh Bhupathi and defeated Katarina Srebotnik and Nenad Zimonjic 6–4, 6–2 in the final.